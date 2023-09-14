Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round
MotoGP / Misano September Testing News

Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid MotoGP woes

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez says he is not considering “staying at home” in 2024 or taking a year out to race elsewhere, like Fernando Alonso did previously.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Rubén Carballo Rosa
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marquez has scored just one podium in a miserable 2023 season on the struggling Honda RC213V, and currently sits behind KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa – who has contested just two rounds - in the standings.

The eight-time world champion's struggles on the uncompetitive Honda have led to wild speculation about his future, with Marquez linked to a shock Gresini Ducati move next year during the San Marino Grand Prix weekend.

Marquez refused to reveal much on this topic, merely continually stating that he has a contract with Honda for 2024.

A first test of the 2024 Honda prototype on Monday at Misano did not deliver any major step forward for Marquez, who said the bike was "still far" from where it needed to be.

At an Estrella Galicia event on Tuesday in Spain, Marquez - who told the media at Misano during the test day that he has three plans for his future – said he was not thinking about taking a year out amid his current struggles.

"Staying at home would be plan D, but I do not consider it," he said. "I feel motivated, with a lot of desire, with level.

"When I was physically bad, I considered it, but now I feel good, even if the results don't come."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez also brushed aside any thoughts of taking a year out to pursue other opportunities in racing, much like double F1 champion Alonso did from 2019 to 2020 when he left McLaren before returning to the series in 2021 with Alpine.

"That can only be done by a Fernando Alonso, who has an inhuman talent," Marquez said of taking a break from MotoGP to race elsewhere.

"When a team is in a critical situation, it looks for solutions, whether they are possible or not. There is plan A, B or C or C, B, A - there is no order."

Marquez admits he "made the mistake" of pushing early in the season as if he was fighting for the championship, which led to "a lot of crashes and injuries".

"As long as I'm seventh or eighth it's fine, but when I'm 15th like in Montmelo it's more complicated," he noted when asked how he had been dealing with the situation mentally.

"You have to start building a base. In the first part of the season, I made the mistake of approaching it as if I was fighting for a title, and that was not possible.

"That resulted in a lot of crashes and injuries.

"At the moment, the commitment is this, to try to succeed with Honda. Whether it's in one year, two or three."

Read Also:
shares
comments

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP

Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP Norris gets "exciting" McLaren F1 car upgrade for Singapore GP

F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore

F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone in Singapore

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

F1 drivers pushing FIA for fourth Singapore DRS zone

F1 drivers pushing FIA for fourth Singapore DRS zone

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 drivers pushing FIA for fourth Singapore DRS zone F1 drivers pushing FIA for fourth Singapore DRS zone

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe