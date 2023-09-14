Marquez not considering Fernando Alonso-style sabbatical amid MotoGP woes
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez says he is not considering “staying at home” in 2024 or taking a year out to race elsewhere, like Fernando Alonso did previously.
Marquez has scored just one podium in a miserable 2023 season on the struggling Honda RC213V, and currently sits behind KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa – who has contested just two rounds - in the standings.
The eight-time world champion's struggles on the uncompetitive Honda have led to wild speculation about his future, with Marquez linked to a shock Gresini Ducati move next year during the San Marino Grand Prix weekend.
Marquez refused to reveal much on this topic, merely continually stating that he has a contract with Honda for 2024.
A first test of the 2024 Honda prototype on Monday at Misano did not deliver any major step forward for Marquez, who said the bike was "still far" from where it needed to be.
At an Estrella Galicia event on Tuesday in Spain, Marquez - who told the media at Misano during the test day that he has three plans for his future – said he was not thinking about taking a year out amid his current struggles.
"Staying at home would be plan D, but I do not consider it," he said. "I feel motivated, with a lot of desire, with level.
"When I was physically bad, I considered it, but now I feel good, even if the results don't come."
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marquez also brushed aside any thoughts of taking a year out to pursue other opportunities in racing, much like double F1 champion Alonso did from 2019 to 2020 when he left McLaren before returning to the series in 2021 with Alpine.
"That can only be done by a Fernando Alonso, who has an inhuman talent," Marquez said of taking a break from MotoGP to race elsewhere.
"When a team is in a critical situation, it looks for solutions, whether they are possible or not. There is plan A, B or C or C, B, A - there is no order."
Marquez admits he "made the mistake" of pushing early in the season as if he was fighting for the championship, which led to "a lot of crashes and injuries".
"As long as I'm seventh or eighth it's fine, but when I'm 15th like in Montmelo it's more complicated," he noted when asked how he had been dealing with the situation mentally.
"You have to start building a base. In the first part of the season, I made the mistake of approaching it as if I was fighting for a title, and that was not possible.
"That resulted in a lot of crashes and injuries.
"At the moment, the commitment is this, to try to succeed with Honda. Whether it's in one year, two or three."
