Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Portugal GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022

Marc Marquez admits he’s “not in my sweet moment” in MotoGP in 2022 as he continues to struggle to adapt to the new Honda following an underwhelming Portuguese Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022

The six-time world champion was expected to be one of the main combatants in Sunday's race at Portimao despite qualifying down in ninth.

But Marquez failed to make inroads at the start and could only manage sixth, some 16 seconds from race winner Fabio Quartararo, after battling with Honda teammate Pol Espargaro and his LCR Honda-mounted brother Alex Marquez.

Marquez says he knew the expectations on him, but was held no illusions about what his potential was and feels he is still far from understanding the 2022 Honda.

"I know that everybody expected more, but I already said yesterday because people say 'no, it's because he doesn't want to [give anything away]'," he began.

"We are not ready to fight for the victory. For the race we made a small change on the bike that helped me. But it was not enough, and from the first laps I was riding uncomfortably.

"Even I didn't make a good start, good first lap. But even like this the speed was not there.

"So, since that point I tried to do my best, I tried to build my race, just build my rhythm.

"But we finished 16 seconds behind the leader. Yeah, you can put back three, four seconds from the first laps.

"But I didn't have the speed to recover positions. It's not the position we would like to finish, but it was like this.

"I mean it's not only me, not only the bike. It's a consequence. When you are in your sweet moment, then everything is working.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But obviously I am not in my sweet moment. And I need the help from the bike.

"Then it's true even like this I try to take the 100% from the bike and even like this I was fighting against the other Hondas. But my target is not to be first Honda.

"My target is fighting for the top positions. But all these things, they are not in the correct way now. Also, was a special weekend that we don't test a lot – but nobody did. So, this is not an excuse."

Marquez is now 11th in the standings and 38 points from joint leaders Quartararo and Alex Rins, and doesn't know how far away he is from finally clicking with the 2022 Honda.

Read Also:

"I don't know," he replied when asked by Autosport how far away he felt he was to understanding the bike.

"Still I'm working and I continue pushing at home and here on the race track to try to be better and better.

"But I mean, of course you can see from outside I'm using a completely different riding style than last years. But at the moment it's the best way to ride this bike."

shares
comments
Portugal GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Portugal GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike Portugal GP
MotoGP

Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle Portugal GP
MotoGP

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Latest news

Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda has "serious problems" with 2022 MotoGP bike

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir hopes Miller will “learn” from their Portugal MotoGP tangle

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "not in my sweet moment" in MotoGP in 2022

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Portugal win special after “tough to accept” 2022 form

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.