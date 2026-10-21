MotoGP

Marc Marquez praises MotoGP title rival Jorge Martín: “He is an incredible talent”

The reigning MotoGP world champion says Martin's bike data "impressed" him when they both raced for Ducati in 2024

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 8:22 AM

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Marc Márquez y Jorge Martín

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marc Marquez has sung high praises for Aprilia's Jorge Martin, as the MotoGP title fight increasingly appears to be a two-horse race between the Spanish duo.

Marquez's shoulder injury and Aprilia's improved form has prevented the Ducati star from enjoying the same advantage and dominance as last season. Indeed, he has only briefly led the standings this year.

In the sprint race at Mandalika, Marquez scored an unexpected victory over Martin, the rider who had spent the most days leading the championship but whom few had previously considered a serious title contender. The victory put the reigning champion at the top of the standings, albeit for just 24 hours.

Later that afternoon, an Italian journalist posed a curious question to Marquez: “Throughout the year, you've spoken a lot about Marco Bezzecchi, Ai Ogura and Pedro Acosta, who will be your team-mate, but you never talk about Martín.”

The question appeared to catch Marquez off guard, judging by his reaction: he widened his eyes, raised his eyebrows and took a deep breath before answering.

“For me, Martín is a very talented rider, an incredible talent,” Marquez replied.

“Last season was also very difficult for him, with a lot of injuries. But when I moved to Ducati, with Gresini Racing in 2024, and had the opportunity to see the data of all the riders on the manufacturer's bikes, Martin was one of the ones who impressed me most, both in terms of how he rode and what he was capable of doing,” he continued.

“He has a riding style very similar to mine, particularly under braking. It is true that he hangs very far off the bike, but he is a rider who does not back down, one of the warriors."

Marquez also offered a broader reflection on the choices riders must make in their careers, although his comments came too late to serve as advice for Martín.

"We'll see next year," he said. "If you have the bike, as he has had and still has, you can do things. But if next year, he doesn't have the bike, no matter how much of a Martín, [Fabio] Quartararo or Marquez you are, you can't do anything,"

The Spaniard was referring to Martín's decision to sign a two-year deal with Yamaha, which currently has the least competitive bike on the grid.

"We are in a sport where there is a mix of rider-bike, bike-rider, but that is also why you have to be smart, selfish and sometimes swallow your pride to look for the best place, the one that suits you best," he said. "And when I say swallow your pride, I mean taking a pay cut.

Marquez himself made that choice when he left Honda in 2024. Despite having a contract worth €20 million, he moved to Gresini without a salary because he needed to rediscover the feeling of being a competitive rider and put himself back in a position to fight for wins and championships.

Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“Marquez makes me better”

On Sunday, after Bezzecchi led a historic 1-2-3-4 result for Aprilia, Martin reclaimed the championship lead with third place.

After the race, the same journalist relayed Marquez's comments to the 2024 MotoGP champion.

"It's always appreciated when someone like Marquez speaks well of you. For me, it is a source of pride to be fighting for a title against him," the Aprilia rider said.

"I firmly believe that Marc is the one who makes me better, because to beat him I have to bring out the best in myself. I hope I can keep fighting against him for many more years," he concluded.

With five grands prix remaining and 185 points still available, Martin leads the championship with 355 points, two ahead of Marquez and 46 clear of third-placed Bezzecchi.

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