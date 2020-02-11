MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness

shares
comments
Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 1:18 PM

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez admits he is “more worried about the bike” than his physical condition following the first pre-season test of 2020 in Malaysia.

Honda rider Marquez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation in a crash at last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix - which he aggravated further in a fall during the Jerez test in November - and underwent surgery over the winter.

This left him below full physical fitness for the Sepang test, with Marquez admitting after the first day of running that his condition was worse than he expected.

With just three more days of testing left before racing gets underway early next month in Qatar, Marquez admits areas of the new Honda “have not convinced me”, and is more concerned about his bike being in a competitive state than his body.

"About physical condition of course I would like to be better, but I saw already these three days that I was not like I expect, but I was able to be fast," said Marquez. "And even like this I was able to have a good pace, especially today. 

"But I'm more worried about the technical side. We need to keep working, because the new things we try, is not clear but some of them were a little bit better, but still we need to be pushing because Yamaha is like always - the answer about technical side is the opponents.

"The opponents improved a lot, means that you need to keep working. Looks like Suzuki and Yamaha, they improved a lot."

More Sepang test reaction:

Asked if he felt he could challenge for victory if the first race of the season was held immediately after testing, the Spaniard replied: "It's difficult to say.

"With rubber on the track, everybody is fast. Everybody is riding in [1m]59s, the pace. I mean, [Alex] Rins did a really good job, [Maverick] Vinales too, on the race pace.

"Rins and Vinales are the two fastest ones. Then, I don't know, but I don't feel very very far on 10 laps. Then of course now I'm not ready to finish that 20 laps [race distance]."

On Saturday LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow admitted the 2020-spec RC213V seemed a little worse than last year’s bike in turning.

Marquez tried several things on Sunday to improve his feeling with the front end, but admits his physical condition was not good enough to offer sufficient feedback.

He finished the test 13th-fastest overall, athough just 0.415 seconds off the pace set by Fabio Quartararo in a tightly bunched field, and ended Sunday “with a good feeling” having ridden a “very good” rhythm – albeit over short runs.

Marquez crashed for a second time during the test on Sunday, after sliding off at the last corner late in the session. He conceded that he had “reached the limit” with his body by that point.

“At noon [on Sunday] I was broken,” Marquez said. “In the afternoon I went out again, but suffered a fall because I already lacked energy.

“I have reached the limit with my body, because in the morning I forced [it] a little more. The position of the body [on the bike] is still not what I would like.”

Related video

Next article
Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021

Previous article

Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
23 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

1h
2
Supercars

Kelly's Castrol Mustang revealed

3
Supercars

Mostert's first Walkinshaw Holden Supercar unveiled

4
Formula 1

The dramatic shift Honda needs for F1 2020

5
Formula 1

Ferrari set to kick off 2020 F1 launch season

19m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness
MGP

Marquez "more worried" by bike than by fitness

Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021
MGP

Suzuki set for unchanged MotoGP line-up in 2021

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?
MGP

Is MotoGP’s age of high-risk manufacturer swaps over?

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing
MGP

Podcast: What we learned from MotoGP Sepang testing

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class
MGP

Why Aprilia now belongs in MotoGP's elite class

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.