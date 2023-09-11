Marquez sets MotoGP future deadline as Honda problems ‘still the same’ with 2024 bike

Marquez has a contract with Honda for 2024 but speculation about him cutting ties with the Japanese manufacturer for next year have been rife amid its ongoing struggles in MotoGP this season.

During the San Marino Grand Prix weekend, Marquez became embroiled in rumours that he will join Gresini Ducati next season.

He repeatedly stated when asked that he has a contract for 2024, while both Honda and Gresini played down these rumours.

Marquez got his first taste of the 2024 Honda prototype on Monday at the post-race Misano test, and was 17th at the end of session one and a second off the pace.

Speaking to the media after Monday’s first session, Marquez said of the bike: “Yeah, of course it’s quite different riding style. But in the end the problems are more or less the same. So, we need to work more.”

When asked if the problem remained a lack of rear grip, Marquez said “yes”, while later adding about the 2024 prototype: “Of course, it’s the first impression of the bike and the first time, but we already had the comments from the test rider.

“But as I said yesterday, I didn’t want to be infected before trying the bike.

“So, I just tried to not listen to the comments and just try myself. It’s true that we started with one direction, and then we changed the bike a bit to my direction, not completely because it takes a lot of time, to my riding style.

“It became better and better, but it's a different way to ride. The problems are the same. Still this test is not finished, so we will see for Valencia.

“They need to work. We are far. If this is the base of the bike, still we are far. Still we need to work and change many things.”

Honda RC213V detail Photo by: German Garcia

Marquez also noted that the only real difference to the 2024 bike and his current one was the chassis and geometry, while the “engine is the same” as he is using.

While he has played down the significance of the test, it has been seen for some time as vital in him deciding what his future plans will be.

The subject of his future came up again on Monday, with Marquez stating he has a deadline set of either the Indian GP or the Japanese GP at the end of the month, and will decide on the one of three plans he has on the table.

“Yeah, of course there is a deadline. Around India, Japan, I will decide,” he revealed.

And when it was put to him that there were reports that his future was already decided, Marquez added: “Yeah, but I don’t inform because maybe it’s not clear because sometimes it can change.

“The decisions or my theories I have, there is plan A, plan B and plan C, three and not two that I said before.

“So I have three very clear ideas, I have very clear what has to happen for each of them, so well, there is still time.”