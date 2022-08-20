Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bastianini leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in qualifying Next / Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News

Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says the introduction of sprint races in 2023 will make the series “more spectacular”.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Marquez: Sprint races will make MotoGP “more spectacular"

First reported by Motorsport.com on Friday and then officially confirmed by Dorna Sports and the FIM on Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix, MotoGP will have sprint races at every round next season.

The half-distance sprints will take place on Saturday of each weekend and will be a completely independent contest, and will not have any bearing on grids for the main grand prix.

Borrowing an idea seen in both Formula 1 and World Superbikes in recent years, the decision was taken by MotoGP following positive feedback in the global fan survey run in conjunction with Motorsport Network.

Honda rider Marquez believes it is a positive move for MotoGP and thinks it will add greatly to the show already on offer.

“I think it's a wise decision, especially because it's in favour of the show,” Marquez told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview about sprint races.

“As a rider I like Sundays, because that's when the races take place.

“Sprint races will make MotoGP more spectacular and give a different point of view of the weekend.

“There will be less time for testing, and that will make the work of the factories even more important.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A key issued raised by some riders over the sprint race proposal is the increased risk it will bring to grand prix weekends, but Marquez feels it is acceptable, adding: “Can there be more risk? Yes, but we are riders and I personally accept it.”

Marquez also feels MotoGP should continue to explore other ideas to boost the series’ profile.

“It is increasingly important to adapt to the environment, and that is what Dorna is doing,” he said.

“Efforts are being made, and this new format is proof of that.

“Besides, I believe that things can't end here, but that we have to keep looking for ways to get more people involved, and I see the championship as being open to that.”

Marquez is currently awaiting a check-up on the right arm he had a fourth major operation on back in June to determine when he can start to ride a motorcycle again.

He hopes to be able to race again at some point later this season.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bastianini leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in qualifying
Previous article

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bastianini leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in qualifying
Next article

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo “out of control” in “nightmare” MotoGP qualifying
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
MotoGP

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023 Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime
MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training
MotoGP

Marquez steps up surgery recovery with physiotherapy, cardio training

MotoGP champion Marquez’s “complex” arm surgery deemed a success Catalan GP
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Marquez’s “complex” arm surgery deemed a success

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro doesn’t think Honda is reacting to MotoGP woes

“Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP Dutch GP
MotoGP

“Intense pain” forces Espargaro withdrawal from MotoGP Dutch GP

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime
MotoGP

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

Latest news

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race

Enea Bastianini says his MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix was ended early when a kerb strike broke his Gresini Ducati's front wheel rim.

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is

Jack Miller says Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia becoming the marque’s first rider to win three successive MotoGP races “shows how good he’s riding”.

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his ‘safe’ front tyre decision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix made his charge to victory “one of the hardest of the year”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
3 h
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.