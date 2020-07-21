The Honda rider was recovering from an earlier off when he was flung from his machine at the Turn 3 left-hander at Jerez on lap 22, with Marquez landing hard in the gravel and the bike clattering into him.

He had to be fitted with a neck brace and put into an ambulance to be taken to the circuit's medical centre, and was diagnosed with a fracture to his right humerus bone.

He flew to Barcelona to have surgery on Tuesday, which Motorsport.com can reveal was a success.

In the operation, carried out by Dr. Xavier Mir's team, the doctors were able to confirm that the radial nerve did not suffer any damage as a result of the impact with the motorcycle that broke his arm.

Doctors at Dexeus Hospital, where the operation was performed, fixed the complete fracture with a titanium plate and several screws.

Although it is still too early to know exactly the recovery time Marquez will require, Dr. Mir made it clear on Monday that, if the nerve was not affected as it has been, the first objective of the Honda racer was to return to action at the Czech Grand Prix at the start of August.