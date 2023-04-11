Marc Marquez to miss Americas GP after hand injury
Honda has announced that Marc Marquez will miss this weekend's MotoGP Americas Grand Prix in Austin as he continues to recover from a hand injury.
The eight-time world champion fractured the first metacarpal in his right hand following a controversial shunt with RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese Grand Prix.
The incident, which took place on the third lap of the 2023 season opener, led to Marquez being handed a double long lap penalty to initially be served at the Argentina GP.
Undergoing surgery on the Monday after the Portuguese GP, Marquez was ruled out of the Argentina round and it was thought his penalty would go unserved.
A reissued statement from the FIM stewards on the Tuesday after Portugal led to Marquez's penalty being deferred to the next round he would be fit to participate in, which led to a protest from Honda that will now be heard in the Court of Appeals.
Marquez was expected to return for this weekend's Americas GP in Austin, but has taken the decision with his team to sit out in order to continue his recovery following a final scan this week.
"Following a final CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Ona, at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid have confirmed the first metacarpal is still in the healing process," a statement from Honda read.
"After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all involved have elected to let the injury fully heal and avoid any unnecessary risks.
"Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible."
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The next round Marquez will be aiming for now is the Spanish GP on 30 April.
With the addition of sprint races to the weekend format in 2023, Marquez's second-successive non-start will deal another blow to his title hopes.
After two rounds of the season, he sits 16th in the standings on seven points, 43 off new championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.
Honda is yet to announce if it will field a replacement for Marquez, or whether team-mate Joan Mir will be fit enough to participate in the Americas GP having sat out the Argentina GP with an ankle injury.
HRC has been at Jerez this week carrying out a private test with Stefan Bradl, who has been putting a new Kalex-made chassis through its paces.
Oliveira, who was forced to miss the Argentina GP due to tendon damage he sustained in his tangle with Marquez in Portugal, will fly to the Circuit of the Americas to undergo tests by MotoGP's medical team in a bid to be able to ride this weekend.
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bastianini out of Austin MotoGP round as Ducati lines up replacement
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.