MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Testing report

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

shares
comments
Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez
By:
Jul 15, 2020, 9:54 AM

Marc Marquez topped the first test session ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, marking MotoGP’s return to action following the COVID-19-forced worldwide lockdown.

The opening round of the 2020 campaign in Qatar had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only the Moto2 and Moto3 classes racing at Losail having already been in the country for their final pre-season tests.

Save for private outings for KTM, Aprilia and several of the manufacturers’ test teams at Red Bull Ring and Misano over the last month, there has been no MotoGP running since February’s Qatar test.

With such a long time off the bike, two 90-minute test sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday to allow the riders to get back up to speed before first practice on Friday.

Read Also:

The early part of the session was topped by reigning world champion Marquez, the Honda rider now fully recovered from off-season shoulder surgery.

Marquez took over at the head of the standings eight minutes in with a 1m39.211s, which he improved over the next 20 minutes to a 1m38.985s.

Honda had a troubled pre-season, with it only making a breakthrough on the final day in Qatar when it discovered its turning issues were being caused by the now-abandoned 2020-spec aero fairing.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales, who was fastest at the end of testing in Qatar, briefly took over from Marquez with a 1m38.873s on the much-improved M1.

Aleix Espargaro, having led the opening laps, guided the all-new Aprilia to top spot with around 50 minutes of the session to go.

His 1m38.873s was quickly countered by Marquez, before Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller leaped up to the head of the field with a 1m38.775s.

Improving to a 1m38.348s, the works team Ducati-bound Miller looked set to hold onto top spot as the session entered its final staged, but for a final salvo of quick laps to demote him to seventh.

Marquez’s late effort of 1m37.941s put him underneath his race lap record from last year to see out the morning fastest of all ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins and the works team Yamaha of Valentino Rossi – whose 2021 Petronas SRT deal is expected to be announced imminently.

Aleix Espargaro made it four manufacturers inside the top four on the Aprilia, beating SRT’s Fabio Quartararo, outgoing LCR rider Cal Crutchlow and Miller.

Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira was top KTM runner in eighth place, just under half a second off the pace, as he gears up for his sophomore campaign, while Franco Morbidelli (SRT) and Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac) rounded out the top 10.

KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Vinales were shuffled out of the top 10 into 12th and 13th respectively, having occupied the top positions earlier, while Tech3’s Iker Lecuona was top rookie in 16th.

Andrea Dovizioso’s first outing on a bike since breaking his left collarbone in a motocross crash last month ended with him in a low-key 19th ahead of team-mate Danilo Petrucci – the pair following the sister factory team Honda of Alex Marquez.

Next article
Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Previous article

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Trending Today

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP
29m

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

WSBK unveils provisional revised 2020 calendar
World Superbike / World Superbike

WSBK unveils provisional revised 2020 calendar

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars / Supercars
29m

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Latest news

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP
29m

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga
MotoGP / MotoGP

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell performance “vindication” for team, says Williams

1h
2
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

3
MotoGP

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

29m
4
General

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

5
Supercars

Supercars teams set for Queensland hub

3h

Latest videos

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Latest news

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez
MGP

Marquez tops first MotoGP test at Jerez

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga
MGP

Pramac boss weighs in on Ducati-Dovizioso contract saga

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered
MGP

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.