Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / Bagnaia must now take "risk" to beat Quartararo to MotoGP title
MotoGP / Australian GP News

Marquez willing to sacrifice Australia result to aid 2023 MotoGP development

Marc Marquez says he is willing to “sacrifice” a strong result at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix to help Honda develop its 2023 bike.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Marquez willing to sacrifice Australia result to aid 2023 MotoGP development

The six-time world champion's return last month from a fourth major arm operation is as much about getting himself into shape for 2023 as it is about helping to steer the development of next year's Honda.

Trying several updates already since the Misano test, Marquez debuted a new aerodynamic package on Friday at Phillip Island which features a new front wing and sidepod design, as well as Ducati-style 'stegosaurus' rear winglets.

With Phillip Island's anticlockwise layout and flowing nature putting less strain through his recovering right shoulder, Marquez has been pegged by many to deliver something strong for Honda this weekend.

But he says "we are in a moment that we are not looking for the best result" and was happy to sacrifice his own race preparations on Friday to trial Honda's latest upgrades.

"Of course, you sacrifice a bit," he said when asked if he was willing to sacrifice a strong race to try the new parts.

"For example, this afternoon when I went out with the hard front tyre it was because in the morning I started straight away with the medium front because I knew it was the best tyre to try the aerodynamics, because you go with the soft it becomes too soft.

"But then with the quantity of the tyres [we have for the weekend], for that reason I went with the hard front and of course it affected the set-up a bit.

"But now we are in a moment, in a point, that we are not looking for the best result of the weekend.

"Of course, I will try to do my 100% tomorrow and Sunday, but we need to understand also for the future and I push Honda a lot to make things to try. So, when I receive, I need to try."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez ran with the set-up he used in Thailand two weeks ago to back-to-back the new aero updates with the current package across FP1 and FP2 on Friday at Phillip Island.

Explaining where the new package is better, Marquez says at Phillip Island it makes the turning of the Honda less physically demanding – but concedes the true test of the update will be next week at Sepang.

Read Also:

"The new fairing is a different feeling on the bike," he added. "[It's] not better turning, because when I tried the other ones… but it looks like it's less physical on this circuit.

"So, for me, it helps. But with the current aerodynamics I was able to be fast. In FP1 I did my best lap with the current one. In FP2, I worked more on the new ones.

"So, with both there is some positive and negatives. It's true that here I will continue with the new ones because it's better for my physical condition.

"But the true test will be in Malaysia, because here you don't have long brake points, everything is flowing. So, the crucial test is Malaysia."

shares
comments
2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Previous article

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article

Bagnaia must now take "risk" to beat Quartararo to MotoGP title

Bagnaia must now take "risk" to beat Quartararo to MotoGP title
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough” Australian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime
MotoGP

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

Latest news

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has lamented all of his qualifying efforts being “never enough” after he put his Yamaha fifth on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years

The return of motor racing to London looked like a fanciful dream before the arrival of Formula E. Yet it did come back with the FIA’s electric-vehicle single-seater series, though the tale of racing’s re-establishment in the UK capital with a firm FE fixture on the international calendar at ExCeL in Docklands is a long and winding one.

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

Honda’s Marc Marquez admits it would have been “impossible” to qualify second for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix without getting a tow from Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.