Interview

MotoGP Portuguese GP

Marc Marquez's engineer explains how he pushed MotoGP rivals to the limit until they made mistakes

Marc Marquez's 10th world title – his second with Ducati – was the product of the Spaniard's talent, hard work and sacrifice, but it was also helped by mistakes from his rivals

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 11:07 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marco Rigamonti and Marc Marquez

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Few would have expected Marc Marquez to become MotoGP world champion this year when, on 9 May, he announced he would undergo yet another surgery on his right arm.

Since then, however, the Ducati rider has undergone something of a transformation, particularly in how he approaches race weekends and in his riding style, which has had to adapt to the numerous injuries that have taken a toll on his body.

Few have deeper insight into what Marquez has gone through and the changes he has made this year than his race engineer, Marco Rigamonti, who is in his second season alongside the Spaniard in the Ducati garage and has already celebrated two world titles with him.

Like everyone else, Rigamonti was also surprised by the marked drop in Marquez's performance at the start of the season.

"Certainly, the first races were a bit strange because it wasn't clear what the problem with his arm was. We therefore thought it was simply a matter of him not being fit, because he hadn't been able to prepare during the winter," Rigamonti told Motorsport.com.

"However, when he returned after the operation, it became clear what the problem had been: he had no strength. So, compared to last year, he had to manage his physical condition this year and could only push to the limit for a few laps.

"It was a little more difficult because we had less information, and also because it was harder for him. When he wasn't always riding at 100%, he struggled to understand what he needed."

Rigamonti could see clear signs that things weren't right at the start of the year compared to 2025. "You could see that he wasn't the same, that he was very pensive and unhappy. It was obvious. He was struggling and couldn't understand why, but you could see he wasn't relaxed or happy with his riding because he couldn't give 100%," he recalled.

One of the key factors widely credited for Marquez's championship success this year has been the change in his riding style.

"He's less aggressive this year because he doesn't have the strength to ride that way for every lap, so he also tries to set up the bike for a less physically demanding style of riding, which allows him to compete at that level without running into fatigue problems," he explained.

After his crash at Le Mans, surgery and missing the Catalan GP, Marquez returned at Mugello, where he was still 102 points off the championship lead. From there, the Spaniard began to hit his stride, winning five of the next seven races.

Marc Márquez celebrates the title in Portimao alongside Marco Rigamonti and the rest of his team

Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

Despite that run, Rigamonti admits he never thought the Marquez of 2025 had returned: "Never, not even now, because that's absolutely not the case. He doesn't have the strength or endurance he had last year.

"We hope that with training over the winter he will get back to the shape he was in then. We don't know if he'll return to that level, but even now, he is absolutely not the Marc of last year."

Even during that spectacular run between Hungary and San Marino, when Marquez scored four perfect 37-point weekends across seven grands prix, Rigamonti didn't believe the title was in the bag: "No, no. It's by looking at things lap by lap, race by race, that you see him closing in on the others. But until just a few races ago, everything about Marc was still an unknown."

Rigamonti was referring to the fact that, until the Australian GP, one Aprilia rider – Jorge Martin – was still ahead in the standings, while the other, Marco Bezzecchi, was increasingly looking like a formidable challenger, with all four Noale bikes regularly featuring near the top of the timing sheets.

Marco Rigamonti, Ducati Team

Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Obviously, he can push the bike beyond its limits to some extent through his riding. It's clear that Aprilia was superior in some races and Ducati in others. And if we look at the overall average, Aprilia might have been superior," the engineer conceded.

"But Marc, in addition to his talent as a rider, also has the experience to manage races. He knows when he needs to apply pressure, when it's time to push and when it isn't. And that also leads to mistakes from the others. It's not just mistakes that riders make on their own; they're also prompted by the way Marc races, how he applies pressure during time attacks and at the start of races, forcing others into errors," he added, pointing to the crashes involving Martin and Bezzecchi.

"Misano was a glaring example. After three starts in which Marquez got ahead of Bezzecchi into the first corner, that didn't happen in the race: Bezzecchi was ahead, he tried everything, but he crashed. So, the mistakes are also a consequence of the pace and pressure Marc imposes," the Como-born engineer stressed as one of the key factors.

Marquez himself echoed that sentiment after securing his 10th world title: "You don't put more pressure on yourself; you want to put it on the others. This year, Bezzecchi was the fastest, and Martin was the most aggressive. But I was able to combine the best of both of them. That's where we were able to take the title away from them."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Germán Garcia Casanova





How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



How Marc Marquez’s title celebrations were planned to end the GOAT debate in MotoGP





MotoGP to move race start time in 2027, avoid F1 clashes



MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP to move race start time in 2027, avoid F1 clashes





Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?



MotoGP



Brazil GP



Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

More from

Marc Marquez





MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



18 h



MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT





Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



22 h



Marc Marquez: 'Curbing my instincts was key to winning 2026 MotoGP title'





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix

More from

Ducati Team





Marc Marquez makes history, Valentino Rossi keeps revisiting it



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Marc Marquez makes history, Valentino Rossi keeps revisiting it





Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Latest news





Marc Marquez's engineer explains how he pushed MotoGP rivals to the limit until they made mistakes



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



9 min



Marc Marquez's engineer explains how he pushed MotoGP rivals to the limit until they made mistakes





Isack Hadjar frustrated – What really happened on Red Bull's team radio in Las Vegas



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



Isack Hadjar frustrated – What really happened on Red Bull's team radio in Las Vegas





F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related





Why Peugeot is quitting WEC’s Hypercar class



WEC



WEC WEC 2 h



Why Peugeot is quitting WEC’s Hypercar class

Feature

Discover prime content





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe