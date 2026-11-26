Analysis

MotoGP

The unexpected riding shift that took Marc Marquez to a 10th world title

Clockwise circuits used to be Marquez's weak point. But things flipped as he closed in on his latest title...

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 12:07 PM

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Upon bursting into MotoGP in 2013, Marc Marquez showed a unique ability in left-hand corners. This made him practically untouchable at anti-clockwise venues such as Austin, where he took his first victory in only his second grand prix as a premier-class rider. That day, he also became the youngest winner in history, at 20 years and 63 days.

The win in his debut year was only the first of the six consecutive victories he strung together in Texas, where he has seven in total. That's a tally surpassed only by his eight at Aragon or the nine he has accumulated at the Sachsenring, his favourite track of all. What these tracks have in common is that they are all anti-clockwise.

In the decade he competed in Honda HRC, Marquez took 29 victories on anti-clockwise circuits, a success rate of 69%. The percentage drops to less than half on tracks that run clockwise (29.3%).

The arm injury he suffered in 2020, which put his career in jeopardy, further accentuated the influence of that left side on his riding. This was demonstrated in the 2021 German and United States grands prix, where he won despite the severe physical limitation he was carrying.

In 2024, after leaving Honda to ride the Ducati Team, his first victory came at Aragon, one of his anti-clockwise strongholds. In 2025, racing with the official Ducati team, Marquez crushed his rivals and was crowned for a seventh time in the premier class. In that season, he won on all types of tracks - until he crashed in Indonesia, where he once again injured his right shoulder.

Changes to the routine

After an initial operation just days after the crash at Mandalika, Marquez began the 2026 season without the energy or strength that had carried him to his ninth world title. That forced him to go under the knife again, this time following the French GP in May.

But surgery wasn't enough. The shoulder injury and the process of becoming competitive again led him to reinvent himself. The man from Cervera has made changes to his recovery and energy-management routines during race weekends.

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Before every race, he now drops to the ground to do five push-ups next to his bike. He says this activates the area most affected by all the injuries he has accumulated. Also, for some time now, he has limited off-track events as much as he can and conserved his energy in sprint race celebrations.

On the bike, this Marquez is also a different animal. "This year, Marc has been a little less aggressive because he doesn't have the strength he used to have to do all the laps he did in practice," explains Marco Rigamonti, Marc's engineer, in a conversation with Motorsport.com. "He has also tried to set up the bike for a less physical riding style, which allows him to compete at this level without suffering an energy crisis," the Italian adds.

Adapting the riding style

Tempering his intensity has resulted in a rider who is more precise when the time comes to attack the corners. That has allowed him, data in hand, to match rivals who, in the past, took right-handers faster than him. "It has been more an adaptation than a rehabilitation. I ride in a different way, but I am still able to go fast," the Ducati rider explained at the recent Malaysian GP.

"It's curious, but the data shows that, when I compare myself with the others, I am worse in left-hand corners than in right-handers," he continued. The remarks carried particular weight at Sepang, given he had scored 34 of the 37 points on offer at a venue where he had not won since 2018. And a track with half as many left-hand corners (five) as right-handers (10).

"The data confirms it: I don't know the reason, but in left-hand corners I don't have the same control I had before, while in the right-handers, I am now better," he confirmed, referring to recent rounds.

When asked to pinpoint the trigger for that metamorphosis in his riding, the multiple champion fully agrees with Rigamonti: "I can't be as explosive as before. If I wanted to fight for this world championship, I had to be calmer and more calculating, less impulsive. In the second half of the season I managed to control my instincts, something that was always my weak point," admits the world champion.

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