Martin admits he is unlikely to stay with Pramac MotoGP team beyond 2024

The 26-year-old made his MotoGP debut with Pramac in 2021 and has been a part of its roster ever since, enjoying the privilege of factory machinery.

Had he won the 2023 MotoGP title, he would have gained automatic promotion to the Ducati factory team for this season in place of Enea Bastianini.

With his future at Pramac already in doubt beyond this year, as the 2023 championship runner-up eyes a factory team switch, Martin made his clearest comment yet on the matter on Thursday at the Americas Grand Prix.



Asked about a potential tie-up between Yamaha and Pramac for 2025, Martin said: “Well, it’s the first I’ve heard of this.

“Well, at the moment I am more attached to Ducati than with Pramac. And it’s been like this for my MotoGP career.

“My priority, everybody knows what that is. Let’s wait, it’s still early.

“But I don’t know. I hope to move to a factory team. So, even if Pramac changed [manufacturer] I think I won’t stay here.”

This comment comes a month on from Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi telling Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview that he felt Martin’s time with the squad “like it or not has come to a bit of an end”.

Ducati's management has also noted on numerous occasions that it feels Martin deserves a factory seat with the Italian brand.

With reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia renewed for two more years ahead of the 2024 campaign, the final factory team seat looks set to be hotly contested, with Martin a key figure in this race.

Following Ducati signing a two-year deal with Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer – who is expected to race for Borsoi’s team – in March Motorsport.com reported that Pramac does have escape clause in its contract with the Italian brand.

It is understood Pramac has been in touch with Yamaha and KTM, and could leave Ducati if it receives a suitable offer.