All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Indonesia GP

Martin baffled by costly lap-one crash as he 'didn't feel on the limit'

MotoGP points leader will examine the circumstances of the crash to avoid a repeat in Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team's Ducati after crash
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team, damaged leathers after crash
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
97

Jorge Martin says he will look closely at the circumstances of his opening-lap crash in the Indonesian Grand Prix sprint race, which resulted in his MotoGP points lead being slashed.

The Spaniard came into Saturday afternoon’s shorter encounter as the clear rider to beat in the wake of a dominant showing during qualifying that earned him pole position by more than half-a-second.

However, despite converting pole into an initial lead around the Mandalika circuit, Martin’s hopes of victory were scuppered moments later when he low-sided rounding Turn 16 for the first time.

Though he remounted and launched a gritty fightback through the field, his charge took him just outside the points-paying positions in 10th.

Coupled with title contender Francesco Bagnaia taking full advantage of his rival’s error by claiming victory, it means Martin’s advantage at the head of the overall standings has been halved to 12 points.

“Everything felt good to push from the first lap, but in the race it seems I struggled a bit to warm the tyre,” said Martin. “Then afterwards it was working well.

“It is frustrating to lose a victory in a place where I think I am one of the fastest, but tomorrow I will have another opportunity, so I will try again.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While the tricky right-hander has caught out several riders over the course of the weekend thus far, Martin - who suffered an almost identical get-off at the bend during FP2 - admits to being baffled by the fall.

“It’s difficult to understand why I crashed,” he said. “I have looked into it and everything looks normal, so if there is something I need to change then I will look into it more deeply and understand to ensure tomorrow I don’t make the same mistake.

“I don’t feel I was on the limit. Qualifying felt OK, everything went good in the race too.

“I mean, I crashed but I finished 10th after overtaking 10 bikes [in 12 laps].”

Regardless, Martin says he will approach the corner with greater caution during Sunday’s full-length encounter.

“For sure the thing is to do it slower and keep a bit of margin, then push around the rest of the track,” he added.

“I just think it is that particular corner that is a bit more slippery, so I will try to understand the crash and then tomorrow in the warm-up I’ll look into it.

“Afterwards, going through that corner, everything was going well, so it was just that particular lap.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin fall
Next article Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash

Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention

Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe

Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin fall

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin fall

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin fall
Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why it’s time for Martin to get his gloves off in MotoGP title run-in
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

WRC Chile: Rovanpera overhauls Evans as thick fog turns rally on its head

WRC Chile: Rovanpera overhauls Evans as thick fog turns rally on its head

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Rovanpera overhauls Evans as thick fog turns rally on its head
Tyler Reddick looking for a rebound after early playoff struggles

Tyler Reddick looking for a rebound after early playoff struggles

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Tyler Reddick looking for a rebound after early playoff struggles
Christopher Bell claims NASCAR Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

Christopher Bell claims NASCAR Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Christopher Bell claims NASCAR Cup pole at Kansas Speedway
Ogier concedes WRC title bid is over after Chile retirement

Ogier concedes WRC title bid is over after Chile retirement

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
Ogier concedes WRC title bid is over after Chile retirement

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia