All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
MotoGP Italian GP

Martin blames tyre pressure rule for lack of action in Italian MotoGP race

Pramac rider Jorge Martin believes MotoGP’s strict tyre pressure rule was the chief reason behind a lack of action in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Mugello race featured a limited number of position changes at the front after the opening lap, as the field circulated in formation behind race leader Francesco Bagnaia on a hot and sunny day in Italy.

With three laps to go it appeared that the race had finally come alive, with Martin closing within three tenths of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia after the latter suffered a sudden drop in pace.

But Bagnaia was able to pick up the speed once again and cruise to the finish in what was easily the least entertaining race of an otherwise thrilling 2024 season.

Polesitter Martin, who was unable to do much about Bagnaia up front despite staying within a second of the defending championship throughout the race, says the high tyre pressure levels meant there were very few overtaking opportunities for riders at Mugello.

Each rider is required to run above the stipulated tyre pressure for 50% of a grand prix distance or risk being penalised with a time penalty at the end of the race.

“I was really thinking about [passing Bagnaia for the lead],” said Martin. “But we are so on the limit with the front temperatures during the season, these last years, with the pressure limit.

“When you are three tenths or closer it's impossible to get even closer. The rider in front [needs to] make a mistake or it's impossible to make the move.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It's a pity that we don't have more show because I think without that rule I would have the chance to overtake.

“But second position was my place today, but with this mistake, it was third.”

Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini was responsible for the only two overtakes inside the top five in the closing stages of the race, as he first repassed Gresini’s Marc Marquez for third before going past Martin at the final turn to steal second position.

Martin admitted that it was his error that cost him four points to title rival Bagnaia, as he had already eased off under the assumption that second place was secure.

“It was a big frustration after the finish line because to lose a position on the last corner hurt me quite a lot,” he said.

“It was more my mistake. I saw on the pitboard eight tenths of a second so I was relaxed. I was pushing but not on the limit. I didn't want to crash because I knew Pecco was already far away.

“I thought nobody was there and then I hear his bike and I said no way this is happening to me. Trust me this mistake won't happen to me again.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia leads factory Ducati 1-2
Next article Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
"Super heavy" Yamaha still giving its MotoGP riders arm problems

"Super heavy" Yamaha still giving its MotoGP riders arm problems

MotoGP
Italian GP
"Super heavy" Yamaha still giving its MotoGP riders arm problems
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career

How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career

MotoGP
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career
Martin signs for Aprilia as Marquez nears factory Ducati MotoGP promotion

Martin signs for Aprilia as Marquez nears factory Ducati MotoGP promotion

MotoGP
Martin signs for Aprilia as Marquez nears factory Ducati MotoGP promotion
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock

Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock
Did the WRC’s shorter sprint-style format work?

Did the WRC’s shorter sprint-style format work?

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Did the WRC’s shorter sprint-style format work?
Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola

Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola

MGP MotoGP
Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia