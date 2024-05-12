Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

Martin emerged on top in an epic battle with fellow Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez to win the French Grand Prix, extending his lead in the championship to 38 points after five rounds.

The win on Sunday completed a perfect weekend for the Spaniard, who topped practice on Friday, claimed pole position in qualifying and grabbed maximum points from the sprint race on Saturday.

The result couldn’t have come at a better time for the Pramac rider, with Ducati currently evaluating whether to promote him to the factory team next year in place of incumbent Enea Bastianini or sign six-time champion Marquez instead.

But Martin thinks his current performances will have no bearing on where he rides next year, as he feels his past results are already enough to justify a place along Bagnaia next year.

“I don't think I have anything to demonstrate,” he said following his success at Le Mans.

“About my future, I can say that the things that will happen in the next races won't change. Even if I win, even if I crash, I already did what I had to do and I am really happy about my performance.

Pressed further if his win on Sunday sent a big message to Ducati, he said: “For sure, it's important I think, maybe it's clearer. But I think it won't change.

Photo by: Marc Fleury

“I am the same rider as yesterday, same rider as Thursday. If they have to take a decision they already have [enough to] choose, and whatever it is it will be good.

“I really want to go to the Ducati factory team but if they don't want me for whatever reason that we don't know, then I will give my talent to other people.”

Martin celebrated his triumph over Marquez and Bagnaia by smashing the visor on his GP24, with the broken glass falling on track as he approached the opening turn on the cool-down lap.

The 26-year-old admitted that he did have some doubts about his abilities going into the race, but was elated to showcase himself that he is currently the best rider in the field.

“All the riders have some doubts before starting a race,” he said. “I know I'm strong but sometimes I have too many doubts. Maybe I don't know how good I am.

"When I crossed the finish line I was like, 'who is the number 1? who is the number 1?'.”