Subscribe
MotoGP Thailand GP
News

Martin ‘doesn’t have to get obsessed’ with beating MotoGP title rival Bagnaia

Jorge Martin says he knew he "had to win” the Thailand Grand Prix sprint with MotoGP title rival Francesco Bagnaia starting sixth, but doesn’t need to ‘obsess’ over him.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Co-author German Garcia Casanova
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The Pramac rider converted pole to his fifth-successive sprint victory and seventh of the season to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead down to 18 points.

Having started sixth, Bagnaia could do no more than seventh in the sprint, later blaming time lost at the start and being stuck behind a “useless” battle between Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez for compromising him.

Martin’s sprint win comes just a week on from losing the Australian GP victory on the last lap when his soft tyre gamble failed, which also followed a crash out of a comfortable lead in the Indonesian GP.

“It's a good time to start knowing how many risks to take,” Martin said.

“Today I had to take advantage of Pecco's seventh position to recover points, and I had to win. But we don't have to get obsessed with him.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

He added: “Well, for sure always recovering points is great. I’m in a position where I have to take risks, and today I took it.

“When Brad [Binder] was second I had to push a little bit more, and maybe I crash, maybe not. But I tried to be on the track and be safe till the end."

Martin said after Friday’s practice sessions that he felt more ready for the sprint than the grand prix, but conceded after Saturday’s contest he wasn’t sure just where in the pecking order he was going to emerge.

“I mean, it was difficult for me to understand how the sprint was going to be because I was always with really used tyres [in practice],” he said.

“So, I saw the pace of maybe Fabio [Quartararo], [Marco] Bezzecchi and even Pecco, who was faster with new tyres.

“So, I didn’t understand exactly where my position was. But finally, I thought I was going to be competitive, and I was, even though I feel like I was expecting more grip in the last five laps.

“I used a bit too much tyre in the first laps, but in the sprint it’s ok, we can use it. But tomorrow we need to be more calm in the first laps and keep the tyre to the end.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Bagnaia’s Thailand MotoGP sprint compromised by “useless” Zarco/Marquez battle
Next article First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealed
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia angry at Thailand sprint points loss after latest MotoGP podium

Bagnaia angry at Thailand sprint points loss after latest MotoGP podium

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Bagnaia angry at Thailand sprint points loss after latest MotoGP podium Bagnaia angry at Thailand sprint points loss after latest MotoGP podium

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts Martin “mentally destroyed” after Thailand MotoGP win as title pressure mounts

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP

Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP

Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win

Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

F1 Formula 1
Suzuka II

Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire

Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"

Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right" Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe