Martin: Ducati has offered full support in MotoGP despite Aprilia deal

Jorge Martin says Ducati has assured him that he will get its full support in the 2024 MotoGP title fight despite his impending split from the Italian manufacturer.

Pramac rider Martin will leave the Ducati fold after four seasons to join Aprilia on a multi-year deal in 2025, having lost out in the race to secure a works seat at the Borgo Panigale marque to six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

The 26-year-old is currently in the thick of the championship fight with factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and Gresini's Marquez, holding a small but substantial 18-point lead in the standings heading to this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

If Martin ends up winning the title, it raises the prospect of him taking the prestigious number 1 plate to Aprilia next year, which would not sit well with Ducati.

Moreover, the Pramac team he races with is closing in on a deal to become a Yamaha satellite squad next year, with an announcement expected later this weekend.

Given the situation, Ducati would be better off focusing its efforts on Bagnaia and to a lesser extent Marquez, but Martin has made it clear that both he and the Italian marque remain committed to giving their all until the end of their contract period.

"For my side, I'm a professional rider, I'm paid by Ducati, I race for Ducati and for the moment till Valencia Ducati is my home," he said.

Jorge Martin, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

"I will give my 100% to win or give my best to try to win and, from that case, they told me also I will have the same material I had till the moment.

"So I'm confident that it will not be an issue and I can battle with these two guys with fair conditions."

Ducati had initially chosen Martin to replace Enea Bastianini in its factory line-up but was forced to take a U-turn on its decision after Marquez refused to accept joining Pramac, even on a factory-spec bike.

Amid the fear of losing Marquez to a rival, Ducati was left with no option but to promote him from Gresini to join Bagnaia next year, creating an all-star line-up.

Unhappy at being overlooked for that coveted seat for a second time in three years, Martin took things into his own hands and inked a deal with Aprilia on Monday after the Italian Grand Prix that will see him spearhead the Noale marque's factory assault.

Speaking at Assen, Martin admitted that he was "frustrated" with how things unfolded over the course of the Mugello race week, as he went from being chosen for the factory Ducati seat to having to look outside the Italian camp entirely, but feels he is joining a better place where he is "really wanted".

"For sure, it was an eventful weekend in Mugello even if I wasn't aware of [what was happening in the background]," he explained.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I arrived in Mugello with some ideas, with some information that then during the weekend changed quite a lot. So as soon as the race finished, I understood that maybe it wasn't that clear so I had to take a decision.

"I understood that sometimes in life things don't go as you expect or as you want. For sure it was a bit frustrating, not in Mugello, but afterwards, after four years of trying to go to the official bike.

"I understood that I wasn't the decision or the best solution for Ducati. That it was Marc.

"But I took the best opportunity I could, I think I will be much happier (in the) next years where I go and I also will be a factory rider, that was my dream.

"So I go to a place where they really want me and where they will give their 100% for me."

Martin didn't elaborate on how exactly his career took a different turn at Mugello, only saying that "but for sure something or someone arrived and changed the idea".

He added: "I'm frustrated because after such a long time trying to go [to the factory team]. It always seemed like it would never arrive and finally, it didn't arrive, so it was easy.

"But I wasn't convinced 100% that I would go in there because of that. Things happen like they have to happen, but I'm happy about what happened."