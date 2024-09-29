All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Indonesia GP

Martin glad to dispel ‘ghosts’ with Indonesia MotoGP win

Martin says victory in the Indonesia GP came as welcome "revenge" after crashing while leading in 2023 event and this year's sprint race

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Nadia Padovani, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Rider parade
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Fonsi Nieto, Daniele Romagnoli
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Grid
Grid
Grid
Trophy
Grid
Championship trophy
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR26 Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Race start
Race start
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Aprilia
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Bike of Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Ducati Team front wheel detail
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Indian fans
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team podium
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
96

MotoGP points leader Jorge Martin admits he is relieved to have put the “ghosts” of his Mandalika mistakes to rest after completing a lights-to-flag victory in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The Pramac Ducati rider came into Sunday’s full-length encounter feeling the pressure after failing to score in Saturday’s sprint race. Martin finished down in tenth after a fall from the lead on lap one dropped him to the back of the field.

Having also crashed while leading in Indonesia last season, Martin redeemed himself by controlling the grand prix from the first turn and remaining error-free all the way to the flag.

Representing his first full-length grand prix win since the French Grand Prix in May, the maximum haul of 25 points goes a long way to restoring Martin’s lead over Francesco Bagnaia in the overall standings.

After Bagnaia halved the deficit to 12 points in the wake of his sprint victory, Martin’s Sunday win swelled that margin to 21 points with five rounds of the season remaining.

Admitting to being haunted by the “ghosts” of his previous errors mid-way through the race, Martin was happy to exact some “revenge” this time.

“I got some revenge today,” he joked. “I stopped and kissed the floor, because I think it is even better when you crash and then win, than if you win both races!

“It was a difficult race, not only for yesterday’s crash but the crash last season too.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The mental side of it was really complicated and around lap 13 I started to have some ghosts [come up] about last year, but after getting through that part of the race everything was OK.

“At Turn 16 [where he crashed in the sprint race], I was really trying to manage it well and not make the same mistake as yesterday, so I am happy I learned from my mistakes.”

Though pushed all the way by Pedro Acosta, who closed to within 0.6s of the lead at one stage, Martin says he was determined to avoid taking risks to keep the GasGas Tech3 rider at arm’s length.

“I was really confident with a 1.4s gap and then he started catching,” he continued. “I was quite calm and I tried to keep the same pace, but he started catching me to [close to] 0.6s.

“At some point I found some more speed in the first part of the track so I started to build a bit of a gap. Sometimes I risked to increase the gap but I was in control.”

Looking ahead to the next round in Japan, Martin says his sprint race error will teach him to not get “too confident” as the title fight reaches a critical point.

“Let’s keep the momentum, every race weekend is different and this weekend I was maybe too confident,” he added.

“I felt really strong and everything came so good that I was too confident, then I made a mistake, so I need to be more alert.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes
Next article Aki Ajo confirmed as KTM MotoGP team manager

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 'a championship of mistakes'?

Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 'a championship of mistakes'?

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 'a championship of mistakes'?
Acosta says he’s getting 'closer and closer' to first MotoGP win

Acosta says he’s getting 'closer and closer' to first MotoGP win

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Acosta says he’s getting 'closer and closer' to first MotoGP win
Aki Ajo confirmed as KTM MotoGP team manager

Aki Ajo confirmed as KTM MotoGP team manager

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Aki Ajo confirmed as KTM MotoGP team manager
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as 'a championship of mistakes' after Martin's woe

Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as 'a championship of mistakes' after Martin's woe

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as 'a championship of mistakes' after Martin's woe
Martin baffled by costly lap-one crash as he 'didn't feel on the limit'

Martin baffled by costly lap-one crash as he 'didn't feel on the limit'

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Martin baffled by costly lap-one crash as he 'didn't feel on the limit'
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Season-ending pole, performance a peek into Kyle Kirkwood's potential

Season-ending pole, performance a peek into Kyle Kirkwood's potential

Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Season-ending pole, performance a peek into Kyle Kirkwood's potential
A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived

A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived

F1 Formula 1
A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived
Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'

Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'
Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 'a championship of mistakes'?

Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 'a championship of mistakes'?

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Is it fair to brand MotoGP 2024 'a championship of mistakes'?

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia