All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Indonesia GP

Martin maintains Bastianini’s Misano move was ‘over the limit’

Jorge Martin maintains Enea Bastianini's controversial race-deciding move at Misano was 'over the limit'.

Ollie Barstow
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Track overview
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team looking at the Aprilia Racing bikes
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Track overview
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Mandalika circuit overview
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pitlane overview
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team
Pitlane overview
Track overview
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Track overview
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Mandalika circuit overview
Fan area
Fan area
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team
Mandalika circuit overview
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Mandalika circuit overview
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Davide Tardozzi, Team manager Ducati Team Team
Pitlane overview
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
VR46 Racing Team, Indonesia GP special livery
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Indonesia GP special livery
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Indonesia GP special livery
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
54

Pramac rider Jorge Martin has insisted he doesn't "100%" agree with the MotoGP stewards' decision not to punish Ducati's Enea Bastianini for his controversial race-winning pass at Turn 4 at Misano.

With light contact made, both riders ran wide, while Bastianini continued to take his second win of the season. 

Though an upset Martin cried foul in the immediate aftermath of the race, stewards nonetheless declined to investigate the clash.

While Martin says he has accepted the decision, he said ahead of the Indonesian Grand Prix: “I don’t agree 100%, because I think it was over the limit. But it’s OK. At the end I need to respect the stewards’ decision, so congratulations to Enea, I will try here.”

Bastianini, meanwhile, remains steadfast that his pass was legitimate, despite conceding his immediate fear that he had caused Martin to crash and retire. 

“No, I’m not surprised [by the divisive reaction]," Bastianini reflected. "I went directly outside from the line because I looked to see how Jorge was - I thought ‘oh, he’s crashed’.

“But without that situation, it was on the line, so I agree with my first approach, my first decision [to go for the move].”

Martin eyes Mandalika redemption

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite failing to secure the Misano victory, Martin arrives in Indonesia with a 24-point advantage over the two-time defending champion, Francesco Bagnaia

Last year, the Mandalika round saw Martin nose ahead in the standings with a sprint race victory, only to fall back behind in the grand prix, and the Spaniard is hopeful this previous turn of pace will benefit him this time around.

“Last year I was strong, this is the most important thing," Martin said. "I won the Sprint and I was leading by three seconds (on Sunday), maybe I was too optimistic in the race but I feel I can be competitive as usual. 

“I’ll keep my head down, it’s important to keep the same level and consistency. I remember making some mistakes in qualifying so I will try and concentrate.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP announces 22-round calendar for 2025 season
Next article MotoGP boss explains 2025 calendar, Indian GP absence

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase
Bagnaia thought he was "reliving nightmare" of 2023 in Indonesia practice

Bagnaia thought he was "reliving nightmare" of 2023 in Indonesia practice

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Bagnaia thought he was "reliving nightmare" of 2023 in Indonesia practice
Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

Latest news

WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change

WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Evans snatches lead after Ogier wheel change
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner
Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season

Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia