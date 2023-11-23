Martin: No answers yet from Michelin after Qatar MotoGP problems

Martin struggled to a season-worst 10th in the penultimate grand prix of the season due to an apparent tyre defect, which affected him from the off last Sunday.

With Francesco Bagnaia finishing second, it meant the reigning champion has taken a 21-point lead over Martin coming into this weekend's finale in Valencia.

Martin was stinging in his criticism of Michelin in Qatar, saying "they stole" the championship from him due to the tyre problem.

Michelin is currently investigating the issue, but no answers have come yet from the French tyre manufacturer.

"No, not yet," Martin said on Thursday in Valencia when asked if he'd had any word from Michelin as to what the problem was.

"For sure, it was a hard race. I struggled quite a lot straight away from the first lap. I don't have yet any answers. These things need time to analyse.

"Maybe I spoke a bit too much after the race because I'm a really impulsive person. We don't know exactly what happened, but maybe in one or two months we will understand."

Martin says it was "easy to forget" what happened in Qatar and comes into the title decider "relaxed" now he "doesn't have anything to lose".

"Well, for sure after the last result now it's a bit more difficult for sure," Martin added. "The way we were going was good, we were recovering points in a good way but now we are quite far [away].

"So, I'm quite relaxed, already I understood after the race [in Qatar] that it's really difficult to win.

"I'm happy with all the season I did. So, now I don't have anything to lose, I will try to enjoy the weekend and win both races.

"I'm really capable of doing that in a track that I enjoy and that I'm fast at.

"For me it was quite easy to forget about it. I understood it wasn't my fault, so it was more me who was helping my people to be happy – it should be the other way around.

"It is what it is, I don't want to think about it. Just focus on this weekend. I think in the past 21 points were maybe a lot, but now not so much.

"So, we still have our chances. So, whatever happens is good. If we finish second it's good, if we win it's awesome."