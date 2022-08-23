Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Next / Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin says he “preferred to crash than stay fourth” when he fell out of his battle for third with Jack Miller in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

The satellite Ducati rider ran in the podium battle for much of Sunday's Red Bull Ring race, at the scene of his first MotoGP win in last year's Styrian GP, and was fighting with factory counterpart Miller over the final rostrum spot.

But Martin slid off at Turn 1 as he went for a move up the inside of the Australian, before remounting to finish down in 10th.

Speaking afterwards, Martin said "I couldn't be there for another lap" in fourth and felt it was better to crash trying to gain a podium place than miss out.

"Maybe I was a bit too late," Martin said of the overtake which ended any hope of a third podium finish of the season.

"I was overtaking, I tried to go to my normal line and I pushed Jack a little bit because I needed to and I crashed. So, yeah, I was on the limit but I had to try for the podium.

"I couldn't be there for another lap and stay fourth. I prefer a crash than to be P4 again.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"So, I tried, and I'm happy with the performance. I did two fastest laps, and I was really constant also with the tyres.

"I did an amazing weekend overall, I was in the top four always in all the practices and this is a sign that we are getting faster and faster."

Martin says he wasn't affected by any change in front tyre pressure while following Miller, adding: "I don't think so because we chose the hard front because everyone was with the soft, and with the hard front I was feeling confident and it wasn't an issue.

"I thought it was difficult to first, so that's why I decided to choose the hard just on the grid."

Read Also:

Part of Martin's leathers were seen to have come undone prior to the crash, but he didn't know anything about this and isn't sure it played any part in his crash.

"I don't know, they just told me like it seemed like it was open," he remarked. "I didn't see the images."

shares
comments
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Previous article

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Next article

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race Austrian GP
MotoGP

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is Austrian GP
MotoGP

Miller: Matching Stoner MotoGP record “shows how good” Bagnaia is

Jorge Martin More from
Jorge Martin
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win Qatar GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP poleman Martin "needs something else" to fight for win

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results Qatar GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Pramac Racing More from
Pramac Racing
2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco Portugal GP
MotoGP

2022 Ducati MotoGP bike “still hard to handle” – Zarco

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery
MotoGP

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation Prime
MotoGP

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir to miss Misano MotoGP with ankle injury after Austrian GP crash

Suzuki MotoGP rider Joan Mir will miss the Misano Grand Prix next month after sustaining an ankle injury in his opening lap crash at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Martin "preferred to crash than stay fourth" in Austria MotoGP battle

Pramac’s Jorge Martin says he “preferred to crash than stay fourth” when he fell out of his battle for third with Jack Miller in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Kerb strike broke Bastianini’s front wheel in Austria MotoGP race

Enea Bastianini says his MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix was ended early when a kerb strike broke his Gresini Ducati's front wheel rim.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.