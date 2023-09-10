Martin says winning 2023 MotoGP title 'not my responsibility' after Misano double

Martin romped to his second double of the season after leading every racing lap from pole at Misano in the sprint and the main race.

With championship leader Francesco Bagnaia struggling to third in both contests due to his ongoing injury woes from his horror Barcelona crash one week ago, Martin has slashed his rival's advantage from 50 to 36 points.

Asked now if he can think about the championship, Martin says the onus is on Bagnaia as a factory team rider at Ducati - even though the Pramac runner has full works support.

"I mean, I just want to enjoy the moment," Martin began. "For sure, my target is to just win races. I'm not even a factory rider, so it's not on me to win the championship.

"I don't feel like I have that responsibility. For sure, if I have the chance – as I am having now – I will try to get it.

"But my day will come when I am a factory rider and for the moment I am not. I will try to enjoy the moment, but it's not on me."

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He added when pressed further on this: "It's up to me to win the championship. And it's a dream also.

"I just said that I don't have the responsibility as a non-factory rider. "But, if I can do it, I will take it. But I'm not obsessed about that. I feel like my day will come and hopefully I am soon a factory rider."

A pole position master last season, scoring it five times, Martin only added to his tally again this weekend at Misano.

Only starting on the front row three times in 2023, Martin has generally been able to make progress – though went without a grand prix podium between his Germany double and the Barcelona weekend.

But, following his Misano sweep, Martin believes he can be strong in qualifying going forward into the final eight rounds.

"When I was in front during qualifying I was fighting for podiums and victories in all the season," he said.

"It was a pity that in Assen, Silverstone and Austria I was starting in the back, because I think I was able to fight for the victory because the pace was as strong as Marco [Bezzecchi] or Pecco [Bagnaia].

"But maybe I lost points there and some good positions. But I feel like I was fast in all the races and I can be fighting for first rows in the rest of the season."