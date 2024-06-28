All Series
MotoGP Dutch GP

Martin: "Strange" to talk to Ducati boss Dall'Igna after MotoGP split

Impending split leaves Jorge Martin and Ducati in difficult situation amid MotoGP championship battle

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin admits he finds it "strange" to talk to Ducati's MotoGP chief Gigi Dall'Igna after being passed over for a factory promotion for the 2025 season.

The Spaniard was initially chosen to partner Francesco Bagnaia at the works Ducati squad on the back of his stunning form with Pramac before Marc Marquez's refusal to join Pramac forced the Borgo Panigale marque to make a U-turn on its original decision.

That prompted Martin to take things into his own hands and join Aprilia on a multi-year deal, ending a relationship with Ducati that has existed since he stepped up to the premier class in 2021.

But while they may be going their separate ways next year, Martin is still contracted with Ducati until the end of the season and has to work with the Italian marque to clinch the 2024 titles.

Speaking at Assen about how his decision to join Aprilia has changed his mindset, the championship leader stressed that it's important for him and Ducati to remain honest with each other in their dealings despite the difficult situation they find themselves in.

"For sure, it's strange when I speak with Gigi and the guys, the Ducati engineers," he said.

"A bit strange, because they ask me a lot of things about what's going on on the track. It's difficult to be honest.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But I guess they want to help me, so I will try to be honest with them, try to explain what happened and try to improve. I hope as I give information, they give me back information.

"This is the key. I will try to get help from them. But it is a bit strange when they come in the box and to speak with them."

Martin has spent much of the year battling questions about his future and was himself eager to have clarity on his future before the summer break.

With the Aprilia deal now firmed up, the 26-year-old admits he is more "relaxed" and can focus on racing for himself, instead of trying to prove to Ducati that he is worthy of a factory seat.

"I'm more relaxed now," he said. "I feel much more relaxed in the box.

"I don't know I was obsessed to demonstrate Ducati that I was the one. Now I feel I have to demonstrate any more.

"It's just racing for myself to try to be up with better rider everyday. This is my main goal.

"I don't have to race anymore to prove Ducati anything, just to prove myself that I can believe in myself and I can do the goals that I have in my mind."

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin has led the championship since the start of the year and takes an 18-point lead into this weekend's Assen round, with Bagnaia his closest challenger in the title battle.

Asked if he wanted to prove Ducati made the wrong call to overlook him for Marquez, he said: "No, no, no. Not at all.

"Even if I had a 100 points lead I wouldn't be a choice! It's not about proving anything.

"It's more about working on myself to be a better rider, in Valencia at the end of the year and to be a better rider next season."

