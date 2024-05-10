All Series
MotoGP French GP

Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025

Pramac rider Jorge Martin says he would understand Ducati’s decision if he is passed over for a factory ride in favour of Marc Marquez, who he described as a ‘marketing beast’.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Upd:
Martin has been pushing Ducati to finally offer him a promotion to the factory team that he believes he thoroughly deserves, having finished second in the championship last year to Francesco Bagnaia.
Earlier, Martin's only realistic rival for that seat was incumbent Enea Bastianini, but Marquez has now joined the fray after making a sensational switch from works Honda to Gresini this year.
With Marquez the most famous rider on the grid thanks to his six title successes in MotoGP and two further titles in lower classes, Martin says it wouldn't be a complete surprise if his fellow Spaniard is picked by Ducati to become Bagnaia's team-mate in 2025.
"I would understand it. It's Marc Marquez, eight-time world champion, marketing-wise he's a beast and I would understand that position," he said about the prospect of the ex-Honda star getting a factory Ducati seat.
"It reassures me that I have the rest of the brands waiting to see what happens to, in that case, close (sign) me. Whatever happens, I won't be without a bike and I'll have a good option."
Martin was originally in the running for a move up from Pramac for the 2023 season, only for Ducati to choose Bastianini over him after the latter impressed the Italian marque at Gresini.
He could also have secured an automatic graduation to the works squad by winning the 2023 title, as stipulated under his contract, but came short of that by 39 points.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin said the uncertainty he is facing now about his future is nothing new to him.
"I'm used to it. I've been the same for three years now, if I go; if someone else goes... So, it's already something that doesn't affect me," he said.
"I'm clear about the manager I have, and the environment I have, the options I have. I am calm and it is clear that it is getting closer because we have been behind it for some time, but let's hope that in these two weeks everything will be clarified. So until then, I can't say anything."
Martin has previously hinted that he would seek a seat at a different manufacturer should he fail to land a works Ducati ride in 2025.
His Pramac team has also made it all but clear that 2024 would be his last season with the team.
"Right now I'm not thinking about it," he said in reference to the prospect of leaving Ducati. "It could happen, a thousand things could happen... but I also see myself on a factory Ducati.
"I don't know, we'll see, a lot of things could happen, maybe I'll even stay at home for a sabbatical year..." he joked.
"That's not going to happen, I hope, but if it goes on too long, I'll be without a bike. Right now, I want to win, I want to win races. 
"My first option is very clear. If I don't get that option, I will go for other clear options. My idea is always a winning bike, or a winning project, in case I can't.
 "Right now my focus is on winning and having the best bike. That's what I'm focused on. What can happen doesn't depend on me. 
"The Aprilia is a winning bike, the KTM is a winning bike. Surely Honda and Yamaha will be in a few years. But for the moment I'm young and I want to win."
MotoGP French GP: Martin leads Acosta in opening practice
MotoGP French GP: Martin tops second practice; Marquez into Q1

Germán Garcia Casanova
