Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025
Pramac rider Jorge Martin says he would understand Ducati’s decision if he is passed over for a factory ride in favour of Marc Marquez, who he described as a ‘marketing beast’.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
The big question F1 Academy faces as pecking order begins to form
WRC Portugal: Ogier back in front after Tanak suffers puncture
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
WRC Promoter sets “clear roadmap” for 2026 USA event
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments