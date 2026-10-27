MotoGP Malaysian GP

Jorge Martin hopeful of racing in Malaysia after "not complete" fracture diagnosis

While the fracture in the radius of Martin's right arm "is not complete", an old ulnar injury that has become inflamed from the impact of the crash could complicate his goal of racing at Sepang

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 11:30 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin is expecting the arrival of his trusted physiotherapist Aitor Tomas in Malaysia, who has designed the recovery plan that is hoped will enable the Aprilia rider to arrive in the best possible condition for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix.

Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP's medical director, will also do everything possible to ensure Martin can take to the track for FP1 at Sepang on Friday morning.

The final medical report on Martin's injury indicates a "radial fracture, volar and dorsal". With the bone not displaced and therefore the fracture "not complete", the Spaniard will not require surgery.

But there is an unexpected detail that makes optimism more difficult; an old ulnar fracture has resulted in "post-traumatic inflammation" that could complicate the recovery.

Although various diagnoses and forecasts have been put forward regarding the rider's options and condition, the only person who knows the full situation is Dr Charte, who has not commented on the matter so far. He will decide whether the rider can ultimately take to the track.

Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: William West / AFP via Getty Images

Martin suffered a heavy crash in the Australian GP sprint, tumbling through the gravel in the run-off area at Turn 8 having been fighting title rival Marc Marquez for victory.

After undergoing a CT scan and various tests in Melbourne, returning to Spain was ruled out, and the rider flew to Malaysia on Sunday night, where a local physiotherapist - with whom he had worked in the past - was waiting for him. Tomas, the physiotherapist hired by Martin's agency and other riders, will arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and focus on improving the injury as much as possible before the weekend.

"I am receiving the treatment I need to recover from the injury and arrive at Sepang in the best possible shape," said Martin in the team's statement ahead of the grand prix.

However, he does not want to rush things when it comes to his chances: "It is impossible to make predictions. We have to assess the situation day by day."

After the complicated Australian weekend, with Saturday's crash and Sunday's race being abandoned, Martin has only conceded 12 points to Marquez, who now leads the championship by 10 points.

Although there are still four grands prix to go (if Qatar goes ahead) and 148 points available, it is clear to everyone that this injury complicates Martin's chances of regaining the championship lead, especially with Marquez having returned to his best form following the shoulder surgery he had to undergo last May.

In case you missed it:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ducati: “Marc Marquez has asked for guarantees to go to Qatar, while others stay silent”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Germán Garcia Casanova





Aprilia unsure whether Australian GP cancellation good or bad for the team



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Aprilia unsure whether Australian GP cancellation good or bad for the team





Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia





Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?



MotoGP



Brazil GP



Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

More from

Jorge Martin





Inside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Inside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP





Jorge Martin planning MotoGP return at Malaysian GP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Jorge Martin planning MotoGP return at Malaysian GP





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

More from

Aprilia Racing Team





Ducati: Aprilia got “unlucky” in Australian GP, can win every race from now



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



20 h



Ducati: Aprilia got “unlucky” in Australian GP, can win every race from now





Jorge Martin dealt MotoGP title blow as he's declared unfit for Australian GP



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Jorge Martin dealt MotoGP title blow as he's declared unfit for Australian GP





How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team



MotoGP



British GP



How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

Latest news





Jorge Martin hopeful of racing in Malaysia after "not complete" fracture diagnosis



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



6 min



Jorge Martin hopeful of racing in Malaysia after "not complete" fracture diagnosis





Ducati: “Marc Marquez has asked for guarantees to go to Qatar, while others stay silent”



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



1 h



Ducati: “Marc Marquez has asked for guarantees to go to Qatar, while others stay silent”





Red Bull reveals when 'silly' problems affecting Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar can be fixed



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



2 h



Red Bull reveals when 'silly' problems affecting Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar can be fixed





Manthey acknowledges IMSA to be "tougher than expected" despite two wins



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 13 h



Manthey acknowledges IMSA to be "tougher than expected" despite two wins

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight





Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe