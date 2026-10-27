MotoGP Malaysian GP
Jorge Martin hopeful of racing in Malaysia after "not complete" fracture diagnosis
While the fracture in the radius of Martin's right arm "is not complete", an old ulnar injury that has become inflamed from the impact of the crash could complicate his goal of racing at Sepang
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 11:30 AM
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Jorge Martin is expecting the arrival of his trusted physiotherapist Aitor Tomas in Malaysia, who has designed the recovery plan that is hoped will enable the Aprilia rider to arrive in the best possible condition for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix.
Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP's medical director, will also do everything possible to ensure Martin can take to the track for FP1 at Sepang on Friday morning.
The final medical report on Martin's injury indicates a "radial fracture, volar and dorsal". With the bone not displaced and therefore the fracture "not complete", the Spaniard will not require surgery.
But there is an unexpected detail that makes optimism more difficult; an old ulnar fracture has resulted in "post-traumatic inflammation" that could complicate the recovery.
Although various diagnoses and forecasts have been put forward regarding the rider's options and condition, the only person who knows the full situation is Dr Charte, who has not commented on the matter so far. He will decide whether the rider can ultimately take to the track.
Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: William West / AFP via Getty Images
Martin suffered a heavy crash in the Australian GP sprint, tumbling through the gravel in the run-off area at Turn 8 having been fighting title rival Marc Marquez for victory.
After undergoing a CT scan and various tests in Melbourne, returning to Spain was ruled out, and the rider flew to Malaysia on Sunday night, where a local physiotherapist - with whom he had worked in the past - was waiting for him. Tomas, the physiotherapist hired by Martin's agency and other riders, will arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and focus on improving the injury as much as possible before the weekend.
"I am receiving the treatment I need to recover from the injury and arrive at Sepang in the best possible shape," said Martin in the team's statement ahead of the grand prix.
However, he does not want to rush things when it comes to his chances: "It is impossible to make predictions. We have to assess the situation day by day."
After the complicated Australian weekend, with Saturday's crash and Sunday's race being abandoned, Martin has only conceded 12 points to Marquez, who now leads the championship by 10 points.
Although there are still four grands prix to go (if Qatar goes ahead) and 148 points available, it is clear to everyone that this injury complicates Martin's chances of regaining the championship lead, especially with Marquez having returned to his best form following the shoulder surgery he had to undergo last May.
In case you missed it:
MotoGPInside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP
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