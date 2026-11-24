MotoGP Valencia GP
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Valencia GP, can’t bid farewell to MotoGP
Vinales’ injury means he will be unable to take part in the season-concluding Valencia GP, with Pol Espargaro replacing him
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 1:53 PM
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As has been the case at many MotoGP races since he injured his shoulder in qualifying at the 2025 German Grand Prix, Maverick Vinales won’t take part in the final round of the 2026 season, the Valencia GP.
Having suffered from his arm for over a year now, the KTM Tech3 rider has been able to complete just 12 grands prix this season, most recently in Qatar, with his best result of the year 11th at Barcelona. He is 23th in the standings with 17 points.
KTM test and development rider Pol Espargaro will once again stand in after being called up by Tech3 last Friday, when Vinales withdrew from the Portuguese GP after Free Practice 1. This will be Espargaro’s sixth appearance of the season; he has scored five points so far.
"Vinales' recovery and the safety of everyone on track remain the priorities following a challenging period dealing with a shoulder injury sustained at Sachsenring in 2025," Tech3 explained in a statement on Tuesday.
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
"Despite undergoing corrective surgery earlier this year and working tirelessly to regain his full fitness, Vinales' recovery has proven more complicated than initially anticipated, ultimately preventing him from participating in the final round of the 2026 championship.
"This news brings a particularly disappointing end to the season, as the entire Tech3 team was looking forward to seeing Vinales back in action for his home grand prix, which would have brought his current MotoGP chapter to a close in front of the Spanish fans."
Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon added: "Maverick will not take part in the Valencia GP. It is a real shame. The entire Tech3 team would have loved to see Maverick back on our bike for the final round of the 2026 championship, giving him the opportunity to race one last time with the team. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan this season. Pol will therefore take his place and ride our Tech3 bike in the final round of the season this week. We thank him for once again helping the team."
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