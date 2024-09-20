Michelin decides against new front tyre for 2025 MotoGP season

Michelin has backtracked on its plans to introduce a new front tyre in MotoGP next year.

Despite receiving a positive reaction from riders at the Misano test, Michelin has taken a conservative strategy and opted against introducing the new compounds in 2025.

The news about the change of plans was communicated to teams on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The French tyre giant had received limited opportunities to run the new tyre this year, with a first planned test at Mugello written off due to bad weather.

Last week’s collective test at Misano provided another opportunity for Michelin to run the new rubber in real-world conditions, but the 30 minutes allotted to it were not deemed sufficient to make a decision that could have major consequences on the pecking order.

MotoGP’s official tyre supplier is now aiming to get more data under its belt next year with the aim of introducing the new compound in 2026, by which time it will be sure that the tyre is suitable for all bikes and conditions.

"After the Misano test we analysed all the results, both the feedback from the riders and the data , and we made the decision that the new front tyre will not be introduced in 2025, as originally planned, but that we will do it at a later stage," Michelin’s MotoGP director Piero Taramasso explained.

“There are several reasons why we have made this decision. One is that this year we have introduced a new range of compounds, both front and rear, and we have seen, on all the circuits and based on the times, that they work and that they are good both in terms of grip and performance, because we have broken practically all the records.

“However, they have not yet reached their limit, so there is still some room for improvement with these tyres. That is why we have decided to go for continuity and continue with these compounds next season as well.

Piero Taramasso, Michelin Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Another reason is that the Misano test went well, because the feedback from the riders was pretty much aligned. They all felt that there was potential in this tyre, that there was more grip, and that, although it moves a bit more, it offered good sensations and good feedback.

“However, they also pointed out that the behaviour is different compared to the current rubber, so it takes time to get used to the sensations, and you also have to adapt your riding style. And these are things that take time.

“Some riders managed to find the right feeling within a few laps, but we already know that a new front tyre needs time to be understood and assimilated.

Taramasso revealed that Michelin already had an extensive test programme lined up for the remainder of 2024 and the early part of next year, which will help the manufacturer gain the data it needs to fine-tune the compound for racing conditions.

“Looking at all these things, we at Michelin want to keep working and make a couple more changes to improve the product. We know we can do it without distorting it,” he said.

“The base is good, there is potential, but with some changes we can make a really good product. But we need to do more tests. We will take a new version to Valencia, and then some more at the Sepang and Thailand tests early next year.

“Then, we will test it throughout the 2025 season on different circuits and in different conditions. That will be another important point, because you can’t rely on a half-hour test at Misano to make the decision to introduce it.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s a choice that has to be made more with the head than with the heart, although it is true that we would like to see it on track straight away.

“The most reasonable option, however, is to first check that it works on other tracks and situations. There is no need to rush, because once the choice has been made, there is no going back, so we believe that this is the right decision.”

Highlighting what is new about the tyre, including the production process behind it, he added: “From the beginning we had high ambitions for this tyre, because it was born with a new industrial process, which will allow us to make faster and more advanced technical evolutions in the future.

“We have used new materials; in fact it is a lighter tyre, with a new profile, which should be less affected by pressure and temperature variations. We have come close, but we are not yet where we wanted to be, so we preferred to take a little more time and then propose a tyre that works well everywhere, and especially for all brands and riders.

"We must not forget that this compound will be the one that will accompany the evolution of the bikes, because it will close the cycle of the current bikes and will be the same one with which the new bikes debut in 2027, so it will be one of the points that will guarantee stability between the old and the new regulations.”

Michelin took over from Bridgestone as MotoGP’s sole tyre supplier in 2016 and its current contract is valid until the end of the current rule cycle in ‘26.

But according to Tarmasso, there is a clear intent for Michelin to remain in MotoGP when new-gen bikes hit the track in 2027.

“It's no secret, our intention is to continue in MotoGP. We are already talking about it with Dorna, and the aim is to extend the contract at the end of the season,” he said.

Additional reporting by Ruben Carballo Rosa