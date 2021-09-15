Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Michelin will continue as the official tyre supplier in MotoGP until at least the end of the 2026 season after securing a new three-year contract extension.

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Having taken on the role of sole tyre supplier in the premier class back in 2016, it has played a key role in creating the closest competition across the championship's history, with 10 of the closest top 15 finishes of all-time being set since 2018.

Michelin had already been set to remain as the official tyre supplier in MotoGP until the end of 2023 thanks to its existing deal, with the new agreement covering the 2024, 2025 and 2026 world championship seasons.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, believes the recent period of close racing and historical feats makes the continuation of the partnership between Michelin and MotoGP an obvious one and is delighted with the deal.

"We're very proud to continue our partnership with Michelin until at least 2026," Ezpeleta said.

"Michelin has been a vital partner for MotoGP since it became the tyre supplier to the premier class in 2016, helping us to create one of the greatest eras of competition in motorcycle grand prix racing history.

"I'm delighted that we will reach a decade of collaboration and I hope we can continue building on this incredible foundation together. This agreement is fantastic news for all of us in the championship."

Ducati Team MotoGP tyres detail

Ducati Team MotoGP tyres detail

Photo by: Dorna

"We are very happy with the results we've obtained since Michelin's return to MotoGP. We are particularly proud of the technological progress made with our products, as well as the many records broken together with our partners," Florent Menegaux, CEO of Michelin, added.

"This championship offers fans a captivating spectacle, and it's accessible via digital platforms unparalleled in motorsport.

"Being a partner of MotoGP therefore represents a valuable opportunity for Michelin to engage the public and players across the discipline in its vision, brand, tyres and innovation.

"For Michelin, motorsport is a laboratory that encourages the transfer of its expertise and sustainable solutions for the benefit of everyone."

The new contract also includes Michelin taking the title sponsor slot for one grand prix in each season the deal covers.

