Miller admits 2022 MotoGP title remains “a long shot”

Miller has enjoyed a strong run of results since coming back from the summer break, scoring podiums in Britain and Austria before claiming victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Last weekend in Thailand he added to his rostrum haul by taking second in the wet after a battle for the win with KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

With championship leader Fabio Quartararo struggling to 17th, Miller is now just 40 points behind the Yamaha rider with 75 still up for grabs in the final three races.

But despite his title hopes being re-ignited over the last week, he concedes that going on to win the championship is still likely out of reach before he departs for KTM in 2023.

“Yeah, it’s a long shot but we’ll just keep plugging away at it,” Miller said after the race on Sunday. “If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I’ll keep trying my best either way.

"Pecco [Bagnaia] did a fantastic job making big gains after what was a tough weekend in Motegi. It’s been an awesome day for the team, I can’t thank them enough.

“They haven’t taken their foot off the gas, they’ve been pushing both of us to the bitter end and hopefully we can give them some sort of a reward for all their hard work.”

Miller led for the first 13 laps of last Sunday’s Thailand GP, but admits his Ducati was “too solid” on braking to be able to keep up with Oliveira through the flowing sections of the circuit when the KTM rider came through at the end of lap 14.

“I think just set-up more than anything,” Miller added when asked what the difference was between Oliveira and himself.

“It was a lap of two halves because I would go into Turn 3 and honestly I’m like ‘oh, I’m right on him’.

“And then I’m coming out of the second last corner and I go ‘he’s blowing me away’.

“I was having this conversation inside my head, like ‘you need to pull your finger out’ kind of thing. But I was just missing a little but in the corners.

“Mine [the bike] was really solid on braking, maybe too solid, and I was lacking a little bit of confidence and a little bit of contact through the flowing part of the circuit.”