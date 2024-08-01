All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP British GP

Miller admits "my phone isn't ringing" as 2025 MotoGP options dwindle

It is becoming increasingly likely that 2024 is Miller’s 10th and last season in MotoGP

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM rider Jack Miller has admitted that his "phone isn't ringing" and he is running out of options to extend his stay in MotoGP next year.

A regular in the MotoGP paddock since 2015, Miller has been looking for a seat after being dropped by his current employer KTM in favour of rookie sensation Pedro Acosta.

However, with limited seats left on next year's grid, and a poorly-timed drop in form on the stagnant RC16, the Australian is finding it increasingly difficult to land a ride for 2025.

Motorsport.com reported this week that the Australian has been contacted by two factories, including Ducati, for a move to the World Superbike Championship.

But speaking on MotoGP's return from the summer break at Silverstone, the 29-year-old stated that he didn't have any offers to race in either MotoGP and WSBK at present.

"It's all rumours because frankly at the moment I have got nothing. Not one single contract," he said.

Miller's innate knowledge of developing bikes, particularly at Ducati and KTM, could be an asset for Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha, which are struggling to catch up with their European rivals despite the advantages offered to them under MotoGP's new concession system.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller expressed his enthusiasm to take on such a role in MotoGP, but reiterated that he didn't have any firm offers at present - before pointing to his personality being a potential hindrance in any career move.

He said: "Definitely. All of that interests me. That's why I said, until things are signed, sealed and delivered I'm not giving up on this.

"Can honestly say my phone ain't ringing. I'm trying to push it from every angle I can possibly do.

"But sometimes you say things to piss people off, do whatever. It is what it is. It's why I've lived my [life like that], [it's] been my whole career. I'm the character I am. This is what it is.

"I'm trying to do what I can do on track, because at the end of the day that's what talks the most."

Read Also:

It is becoming ever so common for riders to move to WSBK after the end of their MotoGP careers, with the production-based series offering a competitive environment for them to put their skills to the test.

Miller said he is open to a move to WSBK, where he could potentially replace two-time champion Alvaro Bautista at Ducati, but doesn't want to give up on MotoGP until the door is firmly shut.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked if he was interested in racing in WSBK, he said: "Of course, the level over there is fantastic. I think the championship is cool. At the end of the day, I love racing and three races in a weekend is pretty cool. Never say never.

"I definitely feel like I have more to give here [in MotoGP] but we will wait and see. I'm holding out hope until all doors are closed, but honestly speaking it's not looking good. So we will try our best to do something in the second half of the season.

"It's been a good summer break but also rough. There is a lot of things to take into account.

"Obviously all good things come to an end, but things ending when it's not on your terms - which it rarely ever is in a racing situation - but especially with what I have given in the sport and what I feel like I have to give to the sport, it's a tough one.

"But like I said, it's never over until over. All we can do is try and put some decent results on the board, and hopefully my phone will [ring] at some point."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025
Next article MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

MotoGP
British GP
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac
MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP teams reveal retro liveries for 75th anniversary at Silverstone
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jack Miller
More from
Jack Miller
What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?

What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?

MotoGP
What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?
Ducati offers Miller factory seat in WSBK after KTM MotoGP exit

Ducati offers Miller factory seat in WSBK after KTM MotoGP exit

MotoGP
Ducati offers Miller factory seat in WSBK after KTM MotoGP exit
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
French GP
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?

Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?

MotoGP
German GP
Has KTM hit a ceiling with its MotoGP bike in 2024?
Miller reveals brutal KTM U-turn on his MotoGP future

Miller reveals brutal KTM U-turn on his MotoGP future

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Miller reveals brutal KTM U-turn on his MotoGP future
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three

WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three
What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?

What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?

IMSA IMSA
Road America
What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?
WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead

WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia