Miller admits "my phone isn't ringing" as 2025 MotoGP options dwindle

KTM rider Jack Miller has admitted that his "phone isn't ringing" and he is running out of options to extend his stay in MotoGP next year.

A regular in the MotoGP paddock since 2015, Miller has been looking for a seat after being dropped by his current employer KTM in favour of rookie sensation Pedro Acosta.

However, with limited seats left on next year's grid, and a poorly-timed drop in form on the stagnant RC16, the Australian is finding it increasingly difficult to land a ride for 2025.

Motorsport.com reported this week that the Australian has been contacted by two factories, including Ducati, for a move to the World Superbike Championship.

But speaking on MotoGP's return from the summer break at Silverstone, the 29-year-old stated that he didn't have any offers to race in either MotoGP and WSBK at present.

"It's all rumours because frankly at the moment I have got nothing. Not one single contract," he said.

Miller's innate knowledge of developing bikes, particularly at Ducati and KTM, could be an asset for Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha, which are struggling to catch up with their European rivals despite the advantages offered to them under MotoGP's new concession system.

Miller expressed his enthusiasm to take on such a role in MotoGP, but reiterated that he didn't have any firm offers at present - before pointing to his personality being a potential hindrance in any career move.

He said: "Definitely. All of that interests me. That's why I said, until things are signed, sealed and delivered I'm not giving up on this.

"Can honestly say my phone ain't ringing. I'm trying to push it from every angle I can possibly do.

"But sometimes you say things to piss people off, do whatever. It is what it is. It's why I've lived my [life like that], [it's] been my whole career. I'm the character I am. This is what it is.

"I'm trying to do what I can do on track, because at the end of the day that's what talks the most."

It is becoming ever so common for riders to move to WSBK after the end of their MotoGP careers, with the production-based series offering a competitive environment for them to put their skills to the test.

Miller said he is open to a move to WSBK, where he could potentially replace two-time champion Alvaro Bautista at Ducati, but doesn't want to give up on MotoGP until the door is firmly shut.

Asked if he was interested in racing in WSBK, he said: "Of course, the level over there is fantastic. I think the championship is cool. At the end of the day, I love racing and three races in a weekend is pretty cool. Never say never.

"I definitely feel like I have more to give here [in MotoGP] but we will wait and see. I'm holding out hope until all doors are closed, but honestly speaking it's not looking good. So we will try our best to do something in the second half of the season.

"It's been a good summer break but also rough. There is a lot of things to take into account.

"Obviously all good things come to an end, but things ending when it's not on your terms - which it rarely ever is in a racing situation - but especially with what I have given in the sport and what I feel like I have to give to the sport, it's a tough one.

"But like I said, it's never over until over. All we can do is try and put some decent results on the board, and hopefully my phone will [ring] at some point."