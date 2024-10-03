All Series

MotoGP Japanese GP

Miller: Ajo will bring “pull and power” to KTM in MotoGP in 2025

Outgoing Australian regrets he won’t be able to benefit from new team manager Aki Ajo’s winning mentality at KTM next season

Richard Asher
KTM MotoGP rider Jack Miller says he is sad that he won’t be around to work with incoming KTM Factory Racing team manager Aki Ajo in 2025.

It was confirmed on Monday that Ajo will step away from running his own Ajo Motorsport KTM team in Moto2/3 and replace incumbent Francesco Guidotti in the Austrian manufacturer’s works MotoGP squad next year.

But Miller won’t benefit from the Finn’s “pull and power” as he moves in the other direction, departing for Pramac Yamaha after two seasons with KTM.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, the Australian said he felt Ajo would be a positive change for KTM, which has struggled this season but will welcome star rider Pedro Acosta in his place next year.

“Aki doesn’t need the job,” said Miller, who knows Ajo well after winning six times for his Moto3 squad in 2014.

“He doesn’t really give a s**t. He wants to win, that’s about it. He’s coming in with that mentality - he knows what he wants and that’s it. It’s his way or the highway. He has that sort of pull and power.

“I know Aki has turned down the role on multiple occasions but I think now seemed like the right time. It’ll be interesting to see.

“Obviously I’m sad about [not being able to work with Ajo at the KTM factory squad]. Working with Aki is something special, something I hold dearly. We’ve worked together for the last 10 years, so to work with him again in that sort of a role would be fantastic. But it wasn’t to be.

“What would make me more worried is working against him. I know how capable he can be as a team manager. I think he’ll be a good bullet in [the KTM] chamber.”

Miller cautiously added that Guidotti’s departure a year before his contract runs out is not necessarily a reflection of the Italian’s potential.

“Francesco has tried to step into a role there, but I don’t feel like he was given the best tools, let’s say, to do what needed to be done," he said.

“That’s partly on his side, obviously, protecting himself and his role, but I don’t feel like he’s been able to do what needed to be done.”

Japan was the scene of Miller’s most recent win in MotoGP. He won there for Ducati in 2022, ahead of his switch to KTM last year.

“Motegi is generally a track I’ve liked my whole career and done well at in the past. So fingers crossed we can get it working good this weekend and have a solid one from start to finish. I feel like we’re due one of those.”

He says qualifying will be the key to his chances of repeating that success. 

“The biggest thing for us is trying to do a decent qualifying. Missing out on Q2 the last two weeks has cost us dearly.”

Previous article What Yamaha sees in Rins despite his injury turmoil
Next article Honda transfers technical director Kawauchi to its MotoGP test team

