MotoGP Qatar GP

Miller: Altering Qatar MotoGP schedule due to wet track a "joke"

KTM rider Jack Miller has described the decision to alter the Qatar Grand Prix weekend in response to rainfall on Friday as a "joke".

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The second practice was shortened from an hour to 45 minutes and the results did not count towards qualifying, following a vote amongst the riders when rain fell heavily before the session.

While some were initially concerned if there could be any running at all given how wet the circuit was during a preceding practice in the Moto2 class, the conditions improved significantly enough for MotoGP riders to complete their session without any major dramas.

Due to the alteration in the schedule, Saturday's final practice will now determine who gets into Q2 and who goes into Q1, directly before qualifying begins.

Miller was among a number of riders who were affected by poor visibility while running in a pack in FP2, as each bike left a spray behind on what was still a wet track by the end of practice.

However, he feels the conditions were still suitable enough for riders to attempt a time attack, prompting him to question the call to alter the weekend schedule.

“It was wet,” said. “The conditions were the conditions. We should have had a P2. To continue changing the rules and changing the strategy and changing the whole f*****g weekend is a joke.

“It wasn't necessary. At the end of the day we are riders. We are paid to ride to the conditions, not to complain about every time it rains or every time it's windy.

“I understand the stuff that can really mess you up. But when it's riding to the conditions [it’s different].

“We are all riding out there with tinted visors. A full-tinted visor in the night. Rain is rain, it was everywhere. You can see where the muddy line was forming, it was not an issue whatsoever."

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez topped the charts in second practice in what was a positive day for the Spaniard on the Gresini Ducati, as he beat the GasGas Tech3 bike of Augusto Fernandez by almost three tenths at Losail.

Marquez revealed that he wanted Friday’s second practice to decide who gets an automatic entry into Q2, pointing out how Losail’s long run-off areas provide an additional degree of safety for the riders.

“We had a meeting, we voted,” said Marquez. “I voted to keep the schedule because in my opinion, if we’re allowed to go out, it’s because it’s safe. If it’s safe we can do a time attack.

“So, if we do tomorrow the practice then the qualifying practice then the sprint race, it’s even worse.

“But we decide that in the past, because we tried, we were allowed to ride on wet conditions. On this race track the runoff areas are super big, if it’s more slippery or less you go slower or faster.

“In the end they vote, I respect their decision but I was not agreeing.”

However, not every rider on the grid felt the conditions were fully safe for a proper one-lap attempt.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia revealed he felt “completely blind” while running in spray of other bikes, suggesting it would be hard to race if conditions remain the same on Sunday.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As things stand, no further rain is scheduled at Losail over the remainder of the weekend.

“Yeah, but the thing is if you are behind someone – and I was behind a rider for three corners – I was completely blind,” Bagnaia explained. “So if you are behind 10 bikes, I think it will be a big problem.

“Or we put 15 tear-offs [on our helmets], like motocross, or it can become a problem. So, it’s something we will need to speak about in the safety commission.”

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who has always been an advocate of safety in MotoGP, felt the conditions on Friday evening were much better than he had anticipated - saying he would have felt safe racing on a wet track.

“I was expecting worse, but it’s not that bad,” said Espargaro. “It’s difficult in some points to understand if there is a lot of water on track or not.

“But there are other tracks where the asphalt is also super dark where it’s difficult to understand. So, no problem. Hopefully it’s not going to rain anymore in the desert, but if it rains again we can race here.”

