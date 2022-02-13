Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

Ducati’s Jack Miller was left “pissed off” by a crash “that didn’t need to happen” during a race simulation on the last day of the Mandalika MotoGP test.

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash
Lewis Duncan
By:

The Australian was a low-key 15th on the timesheets at the end of Sunday in Indonesia having focused his efforts on race running.

His day was almost compromised by a crash early into his first race simulation, however, when the balance of his Ducati GP22 was thrown off when he took onboard a full fuel tank.

Angry at the mistake, Miller was able to return to his Ducati garage for his second bike and finish his programme – which he admitted was “important to me”.

“Ready, no - but when are we ever ready?” he replied when asked if he felt ready for the Qatar season-opener on 6 March.

“I mean, the race is the race. It’s completely different. I feel as ready as we can be to head there.

“As you can tell by my face, it was pretty hot and a long day.

“But anyway we got through what we needed to today. Unfortunately, I had a little crash on the first of my long runs, just putting the full tank.

“Most of the time the boys are just filling the tank up, so to get the full tank you need to take the fuel tank out and once we did that just the balance of the bike was a little bit off.

“I was struggling the first four or five laps and was struggling to hit my line.

“Eventually I went onto the dirty part of the track and went over.

“So, that pissed me off a little bit because it was just one of those crashes that didn’t need to happen.

“Fortunately enough, I was able to come back and get another bike, regroup and go back out again.

“That was important to me, just to get that race simulation under my belt.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia was fifth at the end of the day having also worked on his race running.

The 2021 championship runner-up praised Ducati’s work during the Indonesia test as “incredible”.

“We have prepared the bike to race well in Qatar,” he said. “Our pace and consistency was OK.

“We decided to do the race simulation with the medium tyre. That was not the best option, but we were very constant in terms of pace.

“We’re working a lot and still we need to work more.

“But, with only five days of testing, you need to try everything in less laps than normal.

“But it’s OK like this. Finally, we found a compromise that I like, so I think in Qatar we will start well.”

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
Previous article

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Ducati postpones MotoGP launch after Miller COVID-19 positive
MotoGP

Ducati postpones MotoGP launch after Miller COVID-19 positive

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"
MotoGP

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies "makes me nervous"

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

Ducati unveils 2022 MotoGP bike livery ahead of official launch
Video Inside
MotoGP

Ducati unveils 2022 MotoGP bike livery ahead of official launch

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

Latest news

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike

Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest, Mir absent with illness
MotoGP MotoGP

Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest, Mir absent with illness

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.