Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Oliveira's Indonesia win charge an "emotional rollercoaster" Next / Indonesian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Ducati’s Jack Miller has branded an aggressive overtake by Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix “unnecessary”, though Quartararo “doesn’t care” about the Australian’s complaints.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Miller passed Quartararo in the early stages of Sunday’s shortened rain-hit Mandalika race to lead briefly before being overhauled by eventual winner Miguel Oliveira on the KTM.

Quartararo made slight contact with Miller at the Turn 2 right-hander trying to retaliate on Miller, who out-dragged the Frenchman after he made a mistake exiting the final corner.

The Yamaha rider would ease past Miller on lap 16 of 20 to reclaim second, but the latter was left fuming at their earlier contact.

“It was not a fight,” Miller said of his early battle with Quartararo. “I just passed him and he precedes to ride his motorcycle into the side of my leg.

“Quite clearly like he did with Johann [Zarco]. I don’t think it’s necessary, once somebody passes you, to immediately accelerate towards their front tyre.

“I will quite happily have a word with him about this, because it wasn’t the first time.

“And as we saw with Johann as well. You can pass, that’s okay. But that doesn’t mean you open the gas and aim for my front tyre that I’m gonna crash.

“I don’t think that’s fair, he rode into the side of my leathers.

“I clearly had better pace at that point of time. I come from ninth on the grid and he was on pole and I was faster than him.

“So, it was just an unnecessary risk at that time to bump me in my leg. That’s all.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo feels Miller is overreacting about the incident and has “nothing to say” on the matter.

“I don’t care. I don’t care, because he’s the one in the paddock in the past that has [made] some aggressive [moves] also, and I think my move was not really aggressive,” Quartararo responded.

“I just didn’t really expect to touch and my touch was not something big, was a really small touch.

“I don’t know if he watched it on TV, but before talking he better watch because I didn’t do anything wrong.

“He was talking to me on the bike but I couldn’t hear nothing, but I saw he was not happy.

“But I didn’t make any strange move, like [I didn’t] attack him.

“He just overtakes me in Turn 1, I saw he was running wide and I just closed the line.

“So, I would also like to have the comment from other riders if they saw it as a non-respectful move or not.

“From my side, if I make a bad move I say sorry. But that one, I have nothing to say.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Oliveira's Indonesia win charge an "emotional rollercoaster"
Previous article

Oliveira's Indonesia win charge an "emotional rollercoaster"
Next article

Indonesian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Indonesian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Miller's MotoGP highs forgotten “as soon as f***ing Christmas”
MotoGP

Miller's MotoGP highs forgotten “as soon as f***ing Christmas”

Miller not fazed by “bullshit” questioning of his MotoGP future Qatar GP
MotoGP

Miller not fazed by “bullshit” questioning of his MotoGP future

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
6 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.