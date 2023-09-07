Subscribe
Previous / Liberty Media moves into MotoGP with Quint Events purchase Next / Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta

Jack Miller has rubbished rumours that KTM is to move him aside for MotoGP 2024 to make way for Pedro Acosta, by way of an inflated contract and 10 wildcards.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM has currently found no solution to its rider logjam for the 2024 MotoGP season, with five riders contracted for four bikes.

At the centre of this is Moto2 championship leader and potential generational talent Acosta, who will be coming to MotoGP next season after KTM activated his contract for 2024.

Both Brad Binder, who has signed through to the end of 2026 now, and Miller have contracts for next year to remain at the factory squad. Tech3 riders Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez also have contracts with KTM for next season.

It seems likely that Acosta will end up at Tech3, with KTM thought to be pitting Espargaro and Fernandez against each other to see who keeps their ride.

A wild rumour emerged over the last week, however, which stated Miller was offered a contract twice in size financially and 10 wildcards to make way for Acosta in 2024.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix, Miller – who is about to become a father – rubbished these claims.

"Was it Spanish? I don't even know who it was," he began when asked about the rumours of his future.

"It doesn't bother me. It's nice to have your name in the headline even though you're not.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

"I mean, it's just the way it goes. I'm quite content, I've got a pretty busy couple of weeks coming up, so I don't have to focus my attention on that shit.

"I was waiting for something to come in my mailbox for me to sign!

"But nah, there's no truth to that. I know what job I've got to do at KTM, what they're keeping me on for, and what we're here to do.

"And what we are here to do is to bring them onto the next level. It's a good problem for KTM to have now, because 12 months ago now I was fighting to get on this thing. Not my problem."

Per the rules, non-concession manufacturers are only allowed a maximum of three wildcard entries per season.

Thus, it would be impossible for Miller to have been offered 10 wildcards even if those rumours proved to be true.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Liberty Media moves into MotoGP with Quint Events purchase

Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage

Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage Espargaro "pissed off" at "super bad" Bagnaia MotoGP crash coverage

Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash

Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash Bagnaia fit to race in San Marino MotoGP round a week after horror crash

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

MotoGP
Catalan GP

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Supercars

Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen Jack Miller takes Supercars ride with van Gisbergen

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
French GP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
MotoGP winner Pedrosa continues as KTM test rider in 2024

MotoGP winner Pedrosa continues as KTM test rider in 2024

MotoGP

MotoGP winner Pedrosa continues as KTM test rider in 2024 MotoGP winner Pedrosa continues as KTM test rider in 2024

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot

Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Kansas

Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot Herbst seeks 'balance' to clinch final Xfinity playoff spot

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience Magnussen: "Horrendous" Monza F1 weekend highlights need for Haas patience

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car" Krack: Aston Martin F1 needs to "give our drivers a better car"

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe