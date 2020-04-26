Miller: 2016 Dutch TT 'shoey' was a "dig" at Honda

Miller was signed directly to Honda on a three-year deal to join the satellite LCR squad in MotoGP for 2015 having finished runner-up in the Moto3 class the year before.

He struggled aboard the Open class RC213V-RS, and also built up a negative reputation within Honda for his demeanour off-track.

A move to Marc VDS for 2016 and onto a proper prototype RC213V proved difficult, though Miller would sensationally score a maiden win and the first for a satellite rider for a decade in that year’s Assen race.

On the podium, he celebrated by drinking champagne from his race boot, which was soon copied by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and wrongly attributed to him.

Commenting on that celebration following a rerun of the 2016 Dutch TT on BT Sport’s Greatest Races series, Miller said: “It [the shoey] was a slight dig, because I was having trouble in my first year in MotoGP with misbehaving and whatnot.

“I got a fine off Honda one night doing a shoey at one of the afterparties. When I won, [I thought] ‘well, they can’t give me a fine for this!’.”