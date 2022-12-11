Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
MotoGP News

Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career

Four-time MotoGP race winner Jack Miller said riding for Ducati was “a game-changer” for his career as he leaves the team to join KTM for 2023.

Megan White
By:
Miller: Time at Ducati "a game changer" for my MotoGP career

The Australian said during the season finale in Valencia that his time with the Italian outfit had been “an amazing journey”.

Miller returns to KTM next year alongside Brad Binder at its factory squad, having ridden for the Ajo team in Moto3 in 2014 when he was runner-up in the standings.

He said he hopes for “something different, something fresh” from the move, which comes after two seasons with Ducati’s factory team following his promotion from Pramac in 2021.

Asked whether last month’s Valencia Grand Prix would be an emotional weekend, Miller said: “No, not at all. Like I said at the beginning of this, I think it’s one of those weekends.

“It’s happened to me before, I don’t know if it’ll happen to me again, but it’s been a good ride.

“It’s been something that’s been a game-changer for me and my career.

“Up until coming to Ducati, I had one podium, which was a win in the wet, and we’ve had 20-something podiums now.

“It’s been an amazing journey, I’ve learned a lot, I’ve been through so many different configurations of the bike so I do feel attached to that side of things.

“The whole reason behind this decision, the whole reason for me was really something different, something fresh, and that’s what I’m getting at KTM, that’s what I’m going for.

“That’s why the decision was mine at the end and mine only.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller joined Ducati with Pramac in 2018 before moving up to the factory team for the 2021 season.

He took three wins and 21 podiums in his five-year stretch with Ducati, having previously won just one race, the 2016 Dutch TT at Assen, with Marc VDS Honda.

Miller crashed out of the Valencia GP, his final race for Ducati, sliding out of fourth on lap 23. 

He rode the KTM RC16 for the first time at the post-season test following the race, finishing 17th overall and 0.755s off the pace.

He is replaced at Ducati by Enea Bastianini, who moves up from Gresini to partner world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Read Also:
shares
comments
How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
Previous article

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
Megan White More from
Megan White
Iwasa remains with DAMS for second F2 season
FIA F2

Iwasa remains with DAMS for second F2 season

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team
FIA F2

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller Australian GP
MotoGP

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller

Misano MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati teammate Bagnaia in FP3 San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati teammate Bagnaia in FP3

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia
MotoGP

Bagnaia “won’t think about” MotoGP title match point in Malaysia

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Prime
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Honda registers with FIA for 2026 F1 engine rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda registers with FIA for 2026 F1 engine rules

Honda has fuelled speculation that it could make an official Formula 1 return after revealing it has registered with the FIA as an interested manufacturer for the 2026 engine rules.

Perez felt his F1 season got back on track after "a few bad races"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez felt his F1 season got back on track after "a few bad races"

Sergio Perez believes he managed to get his Formula 1 season “back on track” after “a few bad races” dented his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world title.

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules

Formula 1's rules overhaul for 2022 was the culmination of years of effort to improve the racing and the start of what's been touted as an exciting new era.

Honda names 2023 Super Formula drivers, Lawson joins Mugen
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda names 2023 Super Formula drivers, Lawson joins Mugen

Honda has announced its roster of drivers for the 2023 Super Formula season, officialising Liam Lawson’s switch to the series with Team Mugen.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character.

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Prime

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness.

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.