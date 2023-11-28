Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

Miller was "smoking cigarettes" before crash ended Valencia MotoGP win chance

KTM’s Jack Miller says he was “riding round smoking cigarettes” feeling he could do no wrong in the Valencia Grand Prix before he crashed while leading.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Published
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miller inherited the lead on lap 14 of 27 when KTM team-mate Brad Binder ran wide going through Turn 11 and dropped down to fourth.

The Australian was able to open out a lead of over a second and was eight tenths clear of eventual winner and world champion Francesco Bagnaia when he crashed going through Turn 11.

It ended Miller's best chance at becoming the first rider in the modern MotoGP era to win for three different manufacturers, having already found success on Honda and Ducati machinery.

Speaking after the race, Miller felt he was in full control of the situation and crashed at Turn 11 before he'd even reached for his RC16's brakes, while admitting he "had a little cry" about what happened.

"Story of my life. What could have been?" Miller began. "I was riding around smoking cigarettes, though it was going to be all done and dusted. But like always in MotoGP, it jumped up and showed me what's what.

"To be honest, I felt like I couldn't really do much wrong. Went with Brad, he was putting a good pace in and then he had this moment, I said 'OK, I need to go alone now'.

"Felt good, started having some moments on the right-hand side, cooling a little bit the tyre without the slipstream.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

"So, I was like 'OK, be careful with it', but I had a good feeling in Turn 4. I was able to really push the bike into Turn 4, had a couple of moments going in but was able to try and force and get some more temperature into it.

"But basically the change of direction from Turns 10 to 11, on the roll, I didn't even get to grab the brakes and she disappeared underneath me.

"That was all she wrote. I had a little cry. It's one of those ones.

"It got away. We pushed so hard, we've been working our arse off, not only the last couple of weeks [but] all year.

"It could have been a really sweet way to end it. The team has done a fantastic job all year long."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
Next article First images of Marc Marquez on Ducati MotoGP bike revealed
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: Yamaha still too far from MotoGP rivals after 2024 test

Quartararo: Yamaha still too far from MotoGP rivals after 2024 test

MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Quartararo: Yamaha still too far from MotoGP rivals after 2024 test Quartararo: Yamaha still too far from MotoGP rivals after 2024 test

Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test

Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test

MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jack Miller
More from
Jack Miller
Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta

Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

MotoGP
Catalan GP

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
French GP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash

MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash

Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard

Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard

MotoGP
San Marino GP

Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024

Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024 Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024

NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal

NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal

IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024

IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024

IMSA IMSA

IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024 IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024

When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar

When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe