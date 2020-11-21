MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Miller’s Portimao race won’t be dictated by Ducati title hopes

shares
comments
Miller’s Portimao race won’t be dictated by Ducati title hopes
By:

Jack Miller says his quest to end his Pramac career with a win in the Portuguese Grand Prix won’t be dictated by Ducati’s desire to clinch the MotoGP manufacturers’ title. 

Ducati comes into the final round of the 2020 season at the Algarve International Circuit level on points with Suzuki in the constructors’ table. 

Miller, who will join the works Ducati squad next year, is the leading rider for the Italian marque in third on the grid, with the next-best Desmosedici Johann Zarco in ninth on the Avintia GP19. 

Having been denied a win with Pramac by 0.093 seconds last week in the Valencia GP, Miller’s thoughts are fully on rectifying this and is not conscious of Ducati’s own title hopes.

“I mean if we can win for sure, why not,” he said when asked by Mootrsport.com if winning was more important to him than helping Ducati to the constructors’ title.

“I know the manufacturers’ championship is important to Ducati, but at the end of the day – I’ve said all along - I want to get a victory with the Pramac team and we haven’t got many options left.

“We’ve got one. If I have a chance tomorrow [I will go for it].

“Definitely it won’t be weighing on my mind at all if I have the opportunity, I won’t be thinking ‘ah, I will settle for second to win the constructors championship’. 

“My main focus is on finishing the race and getting maximum points as possible.

“At this point we can only go forwards in the championship, so a win would definitely benefit that a lot.” 

Read Also:

Morbidelli’s “heart not ready” for another last-lap Miller battle

Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli pipped Miller last weekend in a thrilling last-lap duel at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit having also started alongside each other there. 

Morbidelli is amongst the favourites for victory on Sunday, but admits he is not looking for another last-lap battle with the Pramac rider. 

“I hope not, I don’t think my heart is ready for another thing like that,” he said.

Miller added: “If Franky has got that answer, I might come out on top this time! 

“No, I think Valencia is already difficult to pass at, but here [Algarve] is another world – unless you can stuff it [up the inside], but then you will slow down the pace quite a lot.”

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

