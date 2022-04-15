Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Miller “wouldn’t care” if 2023 MotoGP stay meant Ducati demotion

Jack Miller says he “wouldn’t care” if staying in MotoGP for 2023 meant being demoted from the factory Ducati squad back to Pramac.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Translated by:
Filip Cleeren
Miller "wouldn't care" if 2023 MotoGP stay meant Ducati demotion

The Australian has been part of Ducati’s stable since the 2018 campaign when he joined Pramac from Marc VDS Honda, and has been under a factory contract – first at Pramac, and then the factory squad – since 2019.

PRIME: How 'Beast' mode is putting Ducati into 2022 MotoGP title contention

During last week’s Americas Grand Prix, the three-time MotoGP race winner revealed to Motorsport.com that he was being “left in the dark” by Ducati over his future beyond 2022.

It is understood Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini – who won last weekend’s race at COTA – are options to take Miller’s seat for 2023.

When asked following a third-place finish at COTA if staying returning to Pramac in 2023 was something he would accept if it meant staying with Ducati, Miller said: “I wouldn’t care.

“As you can tell, the bikes are all good; they’re fantastic.

“I know for a fact that they’re on the same equipment. Doesn’t bother me.

“As long as I’m in MotoGP living the dream, then that’s the main thing for me.

“Getting the opportunity to fight for podiums with all the fans, living my dream. That’s the main goal.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller led for over half of the Americas GP before eventually being shuffled back to third, which marked his first podium of the season.

During his exclusive interview with Autosport ahead of the Americas GP, Miller suggested all he could do to keep his factory Ducati seat was his best – but that there were “political” factors also at play.

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com after the COTA race if his third-place was a result he thought would make a difference to his Ducati future, he said: “I don’t know.

“I’m just here to ride my motorbike and do the best I can.

“That’s all. I mean, if I get a job with Ducati it is what it is. I’ll be more than happy to stick around.

“I love the group I’m with. Like I said, [I’m] focused on this year, focused on trying to do the best job I can do in the now.”

Miller’s Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia – who was fifth at COTA – already has a new two-year deal in place for 2023/2024.

