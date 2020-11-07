MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Warm Up in
11 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / European GP / Breaking news

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

shares
comments
By:

Joan Mir admits he has more to lose as the MotoGP championship leader but considers this situation “normal” ahead of Sunday’s European Grand Prix.

The Suzuki rider leads the standings by 14 points with three rounds left to run in 2020, starting with the first of two Valencia races on Sunday.

Mir qualified fifth in the damp conditions in Q2 on Saturday, while nearest title rival Fabio Quartararo started 11th, with Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins second, Franco Morbidelli ninth and Maverick Vinales starting from pitlane.

Sunday’s race is a voyage into the unknown for the field owing to the lack of dry running this weekend, and Mir admits he has more to lose than the rest – but insists it’s important not to approach the grand prix fully focused on being the championship leader.

“I think I’m the one has more to lose because I’m the leader and this is normal,” he said. “But I think you have to know how to be a leader and how to be in this position. It’s something important to don’t think about so much. In two races this can change a lot, maybe I’m not even in the top five [after two races].

“So, for sure nothing is done this year. I have to continue being in a top level, in a really good shape and don’t care about the other, just make my own season and then in the last race we will see where we are.”

Read Also:

With the field set to get just 20 minutes of fully dry running on Sunday in warm-up ahead of the race, Mir says adapting to conditions is a strong point of his but concedes you have to be “a bit lucky” in hoping the base setting of the bike is suitable.

“These conditions are normally good for me because I get used to the conditions, used to the bike quite fast,” he added. “But not only [does] the rider [have to be lucky], also the setting is a bit lucky because some tracks the bike is working straight away and you don’t touch nothing.

“And in other tracks, you start struggling, you then have to put the bike in a good way for the race. This will be a little bit of a lottery.

“The other contenders start further back, which for sure is a positive thing. But every race now is more important than the last one, it’s important to continue being in a good shape, continue being on the podium, trying to win. For sure, some contenders can be with me on the podium, but not all of them and this is the main thing.”

Despite the championship coming down to its crunch point, Mir admits he isn’t feeling too much pressure, and will be comfortable whatever the outcome.

“Pressure is what people who cannot pay their rent feel,” he said. “If I win the title it will be good for me, but if I don't win it, it will also be good for me.”

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Previous article

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Bathurst winner awarded Order of Australia medal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst winner awarded Order of Australia medal

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results
Other rally Other rally / News

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marini to make 2021 MotoGP graduation with Avintia Ducati

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Teams split on two-day Formula 1 weekend format

Latest news

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Trending

1
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

2h
3
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

4
Supercars

Bathurst winner awarded Order of Australia medal

5
Other rally

Rally of Melbourne: Official Results

Latest news

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now
MGP

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
MGP

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
MGP

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha
MGP

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP
MGP

Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.