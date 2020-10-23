MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Breaking news

Mir admits he's “really surprised” by Honda’s pace in Aragon

shares
comments
Mir admits he's “really surprised” by Honda’s pace in Aragon
By:

MotoGP championship leader Joan Mir admits he’s surprised by the pace Honda riders displayed during Friday’s practices at the Teruel Grand Prix at Aragon.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami ended Friday fastest of all after topping FP2, while Aragon GP podium finisher Alex Marquez was quickest in the morning session.

Mir was fifth overall having done most of his work in the afternoon session on his less-preferred medium tyre, but concedes Honda has “found something” in the week since the Aragon GP.

“For sure it will be more equal, because [everyone has done] a lot of laps on this track, [gathered] a lot of information,” Mir said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was worried about the pace those around him displayed on Friday. “I’m really surprised about the Hondas. They are really, really fast.

“So, they’ve found something because all the riders – even the test rider [Stefan Bradl] – is super-fast. So, it will be interesting to see how those bike will be in the race. I think at the moment Nakagami is the one who has the better pace probably.

“On paper we are quite close, but we also practiced with the tyre that normally I don’t like – with the medium. So let’s see if with the soft I feel a bit better, which is normally the race tyres. And then we’ll see how the pace is.”

Read Also:

Mir was over 10km/h slower than the fastest Ducati down the back straight at Aragon on Friday, but is unworried by this, as he was running a well-used engine.

“I think the package we have at the moment is quite good, I’m not worried at all about the power,” he added. “But probably we are with used engines and this is something you can see and you can feel. I feel great with the bike, just in the race the only problem was the front tyre was a bit destroyed on the left side.

“Looks like with some settings we use more the front tyre, so this is what we’re working on to understand because it’s important to not have this problem. This cost us the fight for the win in the last race.”

Related video

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Previous article

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Teruel GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

BTCC: Hoy signs with Ford
BTCC BTCC / News

BTCC: Hoy signs with Ford

Latest news

Mir admits he's “really surprised” by Honda’s pace in Aragon
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir admits he's “really surprised” by Honda’s pace in Aragon

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ocon pleased with Alonso simulator support at Renault

2
BTCC

BTCC: Hoy signs with Ford

Latest news

Mir admits he's “really surprised” by Honda’s pace in Aragon
MGP

Mir admits he's “really surprised” by Honda’s pace in Aragon

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue
MGP

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
MGP

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.