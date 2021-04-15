Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
MotoGP / News

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

By:

Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says a “dangerous” clash like the one he had with Jack Miller in the Doha Grand Prix has to be punished in future.

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

After making an aggressive move on the Ducati rider on lap 13 of the Doha race two weeks ago which resulted in contact, Miller and Mir clashed at close to 200km/h on the main straight of the Losail track.

Mir slammed this action from Miller as “intentional” at the time, with footage from the incident clearly showing the Ducati rider – who was behind Mir – looking over to him before the clash.

Race Direction deemed it wasn’t worth penalising, while Suzuki ultimately didn’t appeal the decision despite being unhappy with the Stewards’ panel’s reasoning.

Speaking ahead of the Portuguese GP this weekend, Mir says he “respects” Race Direction’s decision – but doesn’t agree with it.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Suzuki went to Race Direction without any success, the decision was already taken,” he said having had time to reflect on the clash.

“They saw the action was legal. It’s something that I don’t share with Race Direction, I think this action was out of the limit.

“But I respect the decision, I know what Race Direction thinks about and also what Jack’s thinking about.

“I think that for me it’s clear, it’s out of legality for sure because you see Jack is looking at me and then he just touches me.

“It’s something that if it happens in the future, the same action in the future, if they will penalise. I think they will do it, but I don’t know.”

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com if the decision sets a bad precedent going forward, Mir responded: “The decision is clear. They think that it’s legal.

“I don’t think so, I think it can be dangerous also if it happens in the future to other people and I think they have to penalise this type of action because it’s dangerous, it’s in the straight, it’s intentional.

“But anyway, it’s better to think about this weekend, forget that.

“For sure, I will not do this action to another rival, it’s something that I will not do.”

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

Previous article

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

29min
2
IndyCar

IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners

30min
Latest news
Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

22m
Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
MotoGP

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

1h
2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

6h
Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia

Apr 14, 2021
Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
MotoGP

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

Apr 13, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

More from
Joan Mir
Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP Doha GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021

Trending Today

VeeKay on wreck: “Indianapolis bites you and it really bit me”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay on wreck: “Indianapolis bites you and it really bit me”

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen wants talks over FIA's 'messy' F1 track limits policing

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.