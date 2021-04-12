MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
216 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP Next / Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

By:

Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says he is having ride qualifying laps on his Suzuki in a style “not really natural” to him.

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

One-lap time attack pace hasn't been a strong point of the Suzuki, with Mir the first world champion since Wayne Rainey in 1992 to win the title without a pole position last year.

Suzuki's only pole since it returned to MotoGP in 2015 remains Aleix Espargaro's top spot in qualifying for that year's Catalan GP, when he headed a Suzuki 1-2 in front of Maverick Vinales.

In both Qatar rounds this season Mir failed to get directly into Q2 from practice, and could only manage 10th and ninth in the grid for both races.

"We have a lot of work to do," Mir said of Suzuki's qualifying form.

"We are far but we are getting closer and we know the areas we have to improve because it's really difficult for me to make a good laptime.

"I have to ride in a different way and it's not really natural for me to ride in this way to make the laptime."

Read Also:

Despite this, Mir came through from 10th on the grid in the Qatar GP to be cruelly denied second by two Ducatis on the run to the finish line, while his pace in the Doha race was strong enough for the podium – though he could only manage seventh following several clashes.

The Suzuki's ability to preserve its tyres allowed both Mir and Alex Rins to generally brush off lowly qualifying performances in 2020, but the former admits improving Saturday results is "one of the most important things".

"I'm a lot more nervous and a lot more stressed on Saturday than normally on Sunday," he added. "It's something that we have to fix because it's not normal to be really far to our rivals in one lap pace.

"In the end, if you see the [race] pace we are always really good, we ride in a really good way. But what is not normal is our rivals are able to improve one and a half seconds [in qualifying]

"So, it's something that we have to work on that. Also, the natural style, it is not helping me, my natural style.

"I'm normally really aggressive and normally to make a lap time you have to be aggressive. You have to push, but at the end you have to be aggressive on the brakes and it's something that I have.

"But with this bike you have to be really smooth and really relaxed."

shares
comments
Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Previous article

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Next article

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

14h
2
MotoGP

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

2h
4
Supercars

Bamber joins KGR for 2021 Bathurst 1000

8h
5
Other open wheel

New Australian Formula 5000 series launches

Latest news
Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"
MotoGP

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"

8m
Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way
MotoGP

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

1h
Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

14h
Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

17h
Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Apr 10, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

More from
Joan Mir
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP Doha GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Strategy blunder costs Mir Q2 spot in Doha MotoGP

Champion Mir “missing a lot” in Qatar MotoGP qualifying Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Champion Mir “missing a lot” in Qatar MotoGP qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021

Trending Today

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

Bamber joins KGR for 2021 Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bamber joins KGR for 2021 Bathurst 1000

New Australian Formula 5000 series launches
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

New Australian Formula 5000 series launches

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Newgarden leads three former winners in Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Newgarden leads three former winners in Indy 500 test

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why 'fighter jet' F1 is winning a new wave of sponsors

Latest news

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: "Gamble" Zarco proving to be rider "we thought he was"

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir has to ride MotoGP qualifying laps in 'unnatural' way

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci feels he is "too big" for KTM MotoGP bike

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.