MotoGP Qatar Official Testing

Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” with every run in MotoGP testing

Joan Mir feels Honda is “getting closer” to its rivals with every run in MotoGP pre-season testing with its 2024 bike.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 2020 world champion has generally been upbeat about Honda’s current direction since last November, as the Japanese marque strives to snap a barren spell.

Mir was 13th at the end of the opening day of the Qatar test on Monday, just under eight tenths off the best pace, and noted that areas in which the bike struggled in 2023 were immediately better from his first runs.

As such, he feels like the 2024 RC213V is edging closer towards being more competitive with every run in testing this winter.

“At the moment I have this feeling that we are getting closer,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he could feel Honda was making strides with every test.

“We are not where we want, but I can see some potential, and in some areas where last year we were struggling a lot, today [on] the first day the bike was better.

“So, to be on the first day without pushing [to] that last limit and I [still] improved by far my lap time on the qualifying [pace], it means I am able to feel better with the bike and more comfortable.

“I’m still not braking where I think that I can. But we have to adjust this tomorrow.

“I’m able to enjoy it more now. I think if I enjoy, normally I am fast.”

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One key weakness which has plagued Honda for several years now is a lack of traction, which Mir admits has not really improved yet after the first day of the Qatar test.

“Honestly, the grip, the traction we didn’t improve at the moment,” he added. “Since Sepang, it’s [been] the same. We are just trying to deal with what we have.

“I think that there’s potential, but for sure it’s our weak point – that grip and acceleration.

“And also when you have this problem in the race on the last laps you struggle. You can manage, but always you will drop more than the others.”

The Qatar test concludes on Tuesday ahead of next month’s season opener, though Honda will be able to continue testing during the season with its race riders as a result of the new concession system.

Previous article Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike's "horrible" grip "unacceptable"
Next article Honda relocates HRC general manager Kuwata out of MotoGP project

