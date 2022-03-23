Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bagnaia “has a lot of questions” about dismal Indonesian MotoGP result Next / The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Mir’s Indonesia MotoGP recovery “not possible” without rain

Suzuki’s Joan Mir says his recovery to sixth from 17th in last Sunday’s MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix was ‘not possible’ had it not been for the rain.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Mir’s Indonesia MotoGP recovery “not possible” without rain

The 2020 world champion was unable to make it directly into the Q2 segment of qualifying from practice and was left stranded in 18th on the grid after a late tumble in Q1 – though Marc Marquez’s withdrawal from the race promoted Mir to 17th.

All weekend the Suzuki rider struggled for rear grip on Michelin’s 2018 tyre construction it had brough for the Indonesian GP in response to the extreme heat.

Mir used the wet conditions to leap up from 17th to eighth on the opening lap of 20, and went on to salvage a solid sixth behind Suzuki teammate Alex Rins.

Though he found small dry set-up gains in Sunday’s warm-up session, Mir admits his charge to sixth wouldn’t have been possible had the race not been wet.

“Well, in the warm-up we improved a little bit,” Mir said when asked by Motorsport.com if Sunday’s thunderstorm was a blessing for him.

“I was struggling a little bit in sector four, but to make sixth position in completely dry, I think it would be something really difficult.

“I don’t think that it was possible. It’s a really important result because it could have been a lot worse.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The race was shortened from 27 laps to 20 over safety fears prompted by the Mandalika track surface breaking up in the last corner.

Mir admits this “was a shame” because he felt he could have advanced on the sixth he eventually took the chequered flag in.

“Well, finally I was able to get back a bit the feelings that make me fast and I’m happy,” he added.

“Just one thing that was not positive is that we’ve been working in the direction of all the weekend, that we were struggling a lot, and in this race I was really struggling to stop the bike.

“I was going really wide, I think in every lap I went wide in Turn 10 and was difficult.

“But we have to be happy, because we made a really good first laps.

“It was a shame it was a 20-lap race, because I had something more at the end of the race. But anyway, it’s ok like this.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bagnaia “has a lot of questions” about dismal Indonesian MotoGP result
Previous article

Bagnaia “has a lot of questions” about dismal Indonesian MotoGP result
Next article

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
5 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.