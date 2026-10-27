MotoGP Malaysian GP

Joan Mir returns without revealing illness that kept him out for 44 days: "It hasn't been an easy period"

Joan Mir will return this weekend at Sepang after being absent since September 13 for reasons still undisclosed

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 1:19 PM

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Almost seven weeks after retiring following the fifth lap of MotoGP's San Marino GP, Honda factory team rider Joan Mir will return to the handlebars of the RC213V this Friday at the start of the Malaysian GP.

Mir explained on the Saturday at Misano that he had no strength or energy, though he stopped short of going into the reasons that had led him to that situation. The following day, during the race, Mir retired and had no further contact with the media.

"It has not been an easy period," the rider now admits in the pre-Sepang statement issued by his team.

"I want to thank all the people close to me for helping me stay focused and continue working towards the final goal.

"Over the last week I have been able to ride different types of bikes, and the doctors have given me the green light to return.

"I am really looking forward to reuniting with the team and seeing what we can achieve in these last races of the year. Sepang is a circuit that brings back good memories for me and for us at Honda, and I think it is the right decision to return at such a familiar track."

Mir will leave Honda ahead of next season and take on the challenge of racing a Ducati with the independent Gresini team, following the same path previously taken by Marc and Alex Marquez. That is why he does not want to set any kind of target for this return. "The most important thing this weekend is to get back on the bike, reconnect with the team and check how I feel."

No medical diagnosis

With Mir having left Misano with his problems, the team reported "the tests carried out on Mir have revealed 'altered blood parameters' that require further investigation, so he will still have to undergo new medical examinations to find out the exact origin of his problems".

After undergoing various tests, Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP's medical director, explained on 22 September, through a team statement, that "for the time being, the test results are inconclusive and absolute rest and rehabilitation therapy have been prescribed for the next 15 days", a period that ended on 6 October, three weeks ago.

"Joan Mir has been experiencing various symptoms affecting his energy and performance for several months, which have recently worsened; at present, the exact cause is unknown," Dr Charte added.

"Given the persistence and severity of the symptoms, Mir is undergoing a series of tests with the aim of obtaining a definitive diagnosis."

Mir posted photos and videos on his social media accounts of himself training on dirt bikes ahead of the Malaysian GP after the team's team manager, Alberto Puig, assured everyone that they were expecting him for the Sepang race.

That will ultimately be the case though, at this point, the reasons that led Mir to spend 44 days sidelined and miss the four Grands Prix remain unknown.

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