Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

Joan Mir feels changes Honda has made to its approach towards MotoGP have begun to show the desired results following a strong first pre-season test of 2024 at Sepang.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Co-author Oriol Puigdemont
Updated
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Once the top dog in MotoGP, Honda has slowly plummeted down the pecking order, ending the last two seasons dead last in the manufacturers' standings.

Marc Marquez, the rider with which it built its current empire in MotoGP, broke his contract with HRC at the end of last year to switch to a satellite Ducati, while Alex Rins also left the Japanese marque after a single season to move to Yamaha.

Honda's philosophy and conservative approach to bike development had been identified as the main reason why the RC213V is no longer competitive against the bikes of its European rivals, or even the M1 from Yamaha.

It wasn't until the second half of last year that Honda started to overhaul its operations, with perhaps the biggest change being the appointment of Shin Sato as the new technical director to replace Shinichi Kokubu.

Asked if he could feel any difference in the way Honda operates now that is adopting a more European-style approach, Mir said: "It's true that last year they made a lot of changes in people, changed [to] a little bit different way to do things, and we start to see the results now. So something changed there.

"They will show really if they [have made a] change if they bring something more from here to Qatar.

"But it's true that from Misano last year when we tried the first prototype of 2024 to the bike that we tried in Valencia, they made a huge improvement. They improved the bike a lot and they changed a lot of things.

"The bike is very similar to that one in Valencia, but the engine [is updated]. So they are working hard, this I'm convinced about."

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Repsol Media

Mir recorded a best time of 1m57.374s on the final day of testing to end up 10th in the reckoning, some seven tenths down on the new lap record set by last year's champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati.

Mir was impressed with the one-lap pace he was able to extract from his Honda RC213V, and felt he could have gone even quicker had he not crashed on his second attempt at a flying lap.

"The reality is that we have been a lot faster than last year, so we can see a step," the Spaniard said.
"We have to be happy because we improved, but on the other hand, we are not where we want.

"I was able to make a 1m57.3s, that actually was a good lap time. And when I was trying to make a second timed lap I crashed in the last corner on the out-lap trying to open the line to close.

"Maybe I could improve the lap time a bit more. But in any case, when we pushed, the lap time was there. It's not every day that you make 57.3s, it's a very fast lap time.

"The thing is that the others also improved, we improved more than the others because we are closer."

However, Mir feels Honda is still some way off the class-leading Ducatis on long-run pace, as the likes of Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez and Bagnaia were comfortably clear of the chasing pack during a 10-lap sprint simulation on Thursday.

"We made 10 laps in a row and we were able to stay also in 1m58s, which actually is not bad," he explained.

"When I saw the lap times of Martin or Pecco, they were in the 58s low, mediums, I was in the 58 highs.

"So there is half a second in terms of pace with the hot conditions and the heat and the stuff that we need to improve, but we know we need to improve. We gave good comments. In Qatar, we will have something more."

shares
comments
Previous article Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini
Next article Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

WEC

Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

MotoGP

Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Joan Mir
More from
Joan Mir
Mir's Honda MotoGP situation "changed a lot" as he inherits Marquez's crew

Mir's Honda MotoGP situation "changed a lot" as he inherits Marquez's crew

MotoGP

Mir's Honda MotoGP situation "changed a lot" as he inherits Marquez's crew Mir's Honda MotoGP situation "changed a lot" as he inherits Marquez's crew

Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing

Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing

MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Repsol Honda Team
More from
Repsol Honda Team
Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

MotoGP
Repsol Honda Team launch

Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades Honda revamps MotoGP livery for first time in three decades

Honda signs Kalex co-founder Baumgartel for MotoGP programme

Honda signs Kalex co-founder Baumgartel for MotoGP programme

MotoGP

Honda signs Kalex co-founder Baumgartel for MotoGP programme Honda signs Kalex co-founder Baumgartel for MotoGP programme

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice

Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid

General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid

F1 Formula 1

General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe