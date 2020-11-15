MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

shares
comments
Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph
By:

Joan Mir admits “I don’t believe what is happening” after wrapping up the 2020 MotoGP world championship at the Valencia Grand Prix and ending a 20-year wait for Suzuki.

Mir took the chequered flag in a safe seventh having started from 14th on Sunday at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, which was enough to wrap up to the 2020 title even with Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli winning and Suzuki teammate Alex Rins finishing fourth.

The Spaniard is the first Suzuki rider since 2000 to win the premier class crown and joins an elite list featuring Barry Sheene, Marco Luchinelli, Franco Uncini, Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr as MotoGP’s only Suzuki world champions.

Speaking to MotoGP’s world feed immediately after the race, Mir said: “Unbelievable. I don’t have words to describe this emotion because it’s something that I’ve been fighting for all my life.

“And to finally get this result at the moment I don’t laugh, I cannot cry. It’s a mix of emotions.

“I’m really, really happy. You can’t believe, because when you follow one dream all your life and finally you achieve it, at the moment I don’t believe what is happening.

“I need some time now to relax to understand what happened because I don’t have words.”

Read Also:

Mir made his full-time grand prix debut in 2016 in Moto3, before winning the lightweight class title in 2017 with Leopard Honda.

After a sole campaign in Moto2 with Marc VDS, Mir stepped up to MotoGP in 2019 with Suzuki and has been the most consistent campaigner in 2020 having amassed seven podiums – including a maiden win last weekend in the European GP.

Mir is now the first MotoGP world champion to have also won the Moto3 crown.

With a round to spare, Mir heads Valencia GP winner Morbidelli by 29 points, while Suzuki has won the teams’ title on the company’s 100th anniversary and its 60th in racing.

1993 500cc world champion Schwantz posted a brief message on his Instagram, saying: “Joan Mir, just watched the race, closed up the championship, going to Portugal with a race under his belt.

“Congratulations buddy, you did exactly what you needed to do today, didn’t take any unnecessary chances and world champ. Congrats!”

Suzuki is now level on 201 points with Ducati in the battle for the constructors’ title as the Japanese marque bids for its first manufacturers’ championship since 1982.

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

Previous article

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion
Moto2 Moto2 / Special feature

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

Vettel: Slicks could have given Ferrari victory shot
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Slicks could have given Ferrari victory shot

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule

Latest news

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win
MGP MotoGP / Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

Pole winner Morbidelli still clinging to slim MotoGP title hopes
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pole winner Morbidelli still clinging to slim MotoGP title hopes

Trending

1
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

2
Moto2

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Slicks could have given Ferrari victory shot

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule

Latest news

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph
MGP

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Mir seals title, Morbidelli beats Miller to win

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

Pole winner Morbidelli still clinging to slim MotoGP title hopes
MGP

Pole winner Morbidelli still clinging to slim MotoGP title hopes

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash
MGP

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.